Krunal Pandya addressed IPL 2026 rift rumors with brother Hardik, saying their bond is strong. He highlighted their healthy cricket discussions for growth, separate from on-field rivalry, and expressed pride in the family’s achievements, noting "10 trophies in the Pandya household."

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya reflected on his bond with his brother and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik amid the rumours of a rift during the recently concluded IPL 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Pandya brothers grew up training together, their shared journey from humble beginnings to becoming household names in Indian cricket serving as the cornerstone of their relationship. They played together for the Mumbai Indians and won seven IPL trophies before they parted ways as their careers took different paths, as Hardik moved to the Gujarat Titans in 2022 before returning to MI, while Krunal moved to Lucknow Super Giants and then RCB.

However, there have been rumours of a rift between the two brothers, especially during the IPL 2026, with many speculating that their personal lives were mirroring the increased tension seen on the pitch during the high-stakes match between MI and RCB at the Wankhede Stadium in April.

Also Read: Shaun Tait resigns as Bangladesh bowling coach to focus on family

‘A Very Healthy Conversation About Cricket’

Amid the rumours of a rift, Krunal Pandya has set the record straight on his relationship with his brother Hardik, stating that they both have conversations about cricket that remain focused on personal and professional growth, detached from the competitive noise of the IPL season.

"We have always discussed cricket in terms of tactical, technical stuff, which always helps." Krunal told The Times of India (TOI).

“It has always been a good conversation, a very healthy conversation about cricket and how we can get better. When you have your brother also playing the same sport, it always helps each other," he added.

Krunal and Hardik’s career trajectories have been quite different from each other, as the latter quickly rose to prominence as a frontline international all-rounder and high-profile captain, often finding himself at the centre of national media attention. He played a pivotal role in Team India’s T20 World Cup triumphs in 2024 and 2026.

Krunal, on the other hand, has carved out a distinct identity as a reliable spin-bowling all-rounder and a clutch performer in high-pressure matches, particularly since his transition to RCB, where he played a crucial role in their two successive IPL triumphs in 2025 and 2026, solidifying his reputation as one of the league's most dependable assets.

10 Trophies in Pandya’s House

Alongside winning seven IPL trophies, Krunal and Hardik Pandya added three more major accolades to their collection, including the elder Pandya’s two titles with RCB and the latter’s maiden IPL triumph as a captain with the Gujarat Titans.

Reflecting on the collective success the family has achieved over the last decade, Krunal expressed deep gratitude for the path they have charted together.

“And, I mean, 10 trophies in the Pandya household is not a bad number to have. God’s been kind," Krunal added, emphasising the pride he takes in their shared legacy.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya’s success as brothers rather than mere rivals has redefined what it means to support one another in an individualistic sport. Since the Pandya brothers became rivals in the IPL after Krunal departed from the Mumbai Indians in 2021, they have consistently navigated the complexities of competing against each other.

However, the recent rumours of a rift have served as a reminder of how high-pressure competitive environments can sometimes lead to public misinterpretations.

Also Read: 'Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhaari': Virat Kohli’s Viral Pep Talk to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Revealed (WATCH)