In a County Championship match, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a sensational leg-break to dismiss Ben Stokes, leaving the England star in disbelief. The viral moment sparked widespread praise for Chahal, who took four wickets in the innings, and led to discussions about his international Test career.

Indian veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, playing for Northamptonshire, delivered a classical leg-spin masterclass against Durham all-rounder and former England Test captain Ben Stokes in the County Championship 2026 Division Two Match at County Ground in Northampton on Thursday, September 3.

Durham were bundled out for 205 in the first innings, with David Bedingham top-scoring with a fighting 81 off 91 balls. Northamptonshire assumed their first innings batting and posted a total of 225/7 in 76 overs, with Lewis McManus and Louis Kimber batting on 18 and 4, respectively, and took a slender 20-run lead.

James Sales (69) and Saif Zaib (52) scored vital half-centuries to power the middle order, ensuring Northamptonshire edged past Durham's total before stumps on Day 1. However, the spotlight remained firmly on Yuzvendra Chahal’s stunning delivery to dismiss Ben Stokes.

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Chahal’s Peach Delivery to Stokes Goes Viral

In his third outing for Northamptonshire in the ongoing County Championship season, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets in the first innings, but his standout moment came when he castled England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes with an absolute beauty.

The incident took place in the 47th over of Durham’s first innings when the veteran Indian spinner tossed up a flighted leg-break outside off-stump from around the wicket. Stokes leaned forward to defend, but the ball gripped the pitch, turned sharply back through the gate between bat and pad, and rattled the top of off-stump.

The former England Test captain was visibly in disbelief and stood rooted to the crease for several seconds, staring at the pitch before making the long walk back to the pavilion for 14 off 22 balls, while Chahal celebrated the wicket with his Northamptonshire teammates.

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Apart from Ben Stokes, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the wickets of Durham captain and opener Alex Lees (24), Kasey Aldridge (5), and Matthew Potts (0), registering the figures of 4/36 at an economy rate of 2.35 in his spell of 15.2 overs in the first innings of the ongoing County Championship match.

Also, Chahal has registered his first four-wicket haul in the ongoing season of the County Championship Division Two.

Fans Stunned by Yuzvendra Chahal’s Magic Delivery to Ben Stokes

Yuzvendra Chahal’s unplayable delivery to Ben Stokes has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts left stunned by the sharp turn and deception produced by the veteran spinner.

Taking to their X handles, several praised Chahal for his precise execution, with many drawing comparisons between his drift-and-turn dismissal and the legendary Shane Warne's classic leg-spin masterclasses. Others poked fun at Ben Stokes for his disbelief reaction after getting bowled, pointing out that he reacts the same way every time he gets clean bowled.

However, a section of fans brought up Chahal's absence from the Indian red-ball squad, questioning why he was never given a chance in Test cricket despite displaying such natural spin and control in longer formats.

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In the ongoing County Championship Division Two Season, Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up nine wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 14.77 and an economy rate of 2.50 in four innings so far.

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