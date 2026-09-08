15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impressed in the Duleep Trophy Final by convincing Ishan Kishan to take a successful DRS review. The young vice-captain’s tactical awareness went viral, earning praise for his cricketing IQ and maturity.

The 15-year-old batting prodigy and East Zone vice-captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight with his tactical awareness under pressure during the Duleep Trophy Final against South Zone at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, September 8.

After two days of marathon batting by East Zone, piling up 708 runs, thanks to skipper Ishan Kishan’s 270, South Zone assumed their first-innings batting on Day 3, losing an early wicket of an opener, Ricky Bhiu (1), before N Jagadeeshan and Devdutt Padikkal rebuilt the innings with a 60-run partnership for the second wicket, before the partnership was broken by a breakthrough that put East Zone back on top.

Before the Lunch break, South Zone posted a total of 115/2 in 30 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal and Shaik Rasheed batting on 58 and 22, respectively, and trailing by 593 runs at the interval, while needing another 393 runs to avoid the follow-on.

Also Read: Captaincy brings calmer mindset, situational awareness: Ishan Kishan

Sooryavanshi’s Game-Reading Brilliance Goes Viral

As South Zone tried to steady their innings and chip away at the mammoth target, East Zone vice-captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed national attention not just for his natural flair with the bat, but for displaying a level of game-reading brilliance that left seasoned campaigners awestruck.

The incident took place in the sixth over of South Zone’s innings when Ricky Bhui edged Mukesh Kumar’s delivery behind, and skipper Ishan Kishan was hesitant to take the DRS, apparently fearing it would waste a review. But Sooryavanshi, stationed nearby, remained completely certain.

Sooryavanshi encouraged the captain to go upstairs and, to everyone’s surprise, the teenager’s conviction eventually paid off when UltraEdge confirmed a clear spike, sending Bhui packing. East Zone players celebrated the wicket ecstatically, validating the 15-year-old's razor-sharp instincts.

Scroll to load tweet…

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a valuable contribution to East Zone’s first-innings record total of 708, playing a quickfire knock of 44 off 37 balls, including 5 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 118.91, further cementing his reputation as one of the most explosive and fearless young talents in contemporary Indian cricket.

Now, the 15-year-old showed his presence of mind and situational awareness in the field by reading an inside edge that had completely eluded the on-field umpire.

Sooryavanshi’s DRS Brilliance Wins Fans Over

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s situational awareness won praise on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts applauding the 15-year-old for his confidence, composure, and impressive cricketing IQ during a high-pressure Duleep Trophy final.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Sooryavanshi’s maturity and tactical awareness, with some even comparing his DRS instincts to those of former India captain MS Dhoni. Others praised the youngster’s confidence in backing his instinct, calling the successful review a sign of his growing leadership qualities and cricketing awareness despite his age.

However, some also highlighted the selectors’ decision to hand Sooryavanshi the vice-captaincy, pointing to his leadership and cricketing awareness.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

In his maiden Duleep Trophy season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has aggregated 184 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 46.00 and a strike rate of 110.17 in four innings. After the Duleep Trophy, Sooryavanshi will join the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, starting on September 13.

Also Read: Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan slams 270, creates history for East Zone