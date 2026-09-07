Yuvraj Singh congratulated Ishan Kishan for his monumental 270 in the Duleep Trophy final. The East Zone captain's knock, which included 30 fours and 7 sixes, helped his side post a mammoth total of 708 against South Zone in Chennai.

Yuvraj Singh Lauds Ishan Kishan's Monumental Knock

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh congratulated Ishan Kishan and heaped praise on the left-handed wicket-keeper batter after he scored a match-defining 270 against South Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy final at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Monday.

Kishan starred for East Zone with a magnificent 270 off 334 balls, smashing 30 fours and seven sixes in the final against South Zone. He brought up his maiden Duleep Trophy double century off 270 balls and also crossed the 4,000-run mark in first-class cricket.

Kishan initially retired hurt after reaching 250 but returned to the crease and continued his dominant knock. His innings finally ended when he was caught at long-on off spinner Tripurana Vijay. His monumental knock helped East Zone post a mammoth 708 all out.

In an Instagram story, Yuvraj Singh congratulated Ishan Kishan on his outstanding knock, describing his record-breaking innings as a special innings, particularly in a final. He also said the performance had given East Zone a significant advantage heading into the remainder of the tournament decider. “Congratulations Ishan, on a splendid innings! A record breaking knock of 250 not out is special, especially in a final. I'm sure this innings has given East Zone a great advantage going into the final of the tournament!”

Kishan Smashes Records

With his monumental knock, Kishan became only the third batter from the East Zone to score a double-century in the Duleep Trophy, joining Arun Lal and Saba Karim. Lal holds the highest score among the trio, having smashed 287 against West Zone in 1986, besides scoring 214 against Central Zone in the same year. Saba Karim, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on 200 against West Zone in 1995.

Ishan Kishan also became the first East Zone captain-wicketkeeper to score a double ton in the Duleep Trophy final, according to an Instagram post by Star Sports India. Overall, Kishan became the seventh batter to score a double century in Duleep Trophy final.

East Zone Dominates Day 2

Coming to Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy final, despite losing wickets in the final session, East Zone eventually posted a mammoth 708 all out in 163 overs.

Earlier, Kishan and Kushagra continued from where they had left off on the opening day. The duo added 230 runs for the fifth wicket, giving East Zone complete control after they had ended Day 1 at 385/4.

Kushagra completed his maiden century in the Duleep Trophy off 128 balls, hitting eight fours and five sixes. He was dismissed soon after reaching three figures, caught in the deep off Vijay after scoring 101 from 132 deliveries.

The fifth-wicket partnership between Kishan and Kushagra was the defining stand of the day, with the pair taking East Zone past 450 before Kushagra's dismissal.

Kishan then continued to dominate alongside Anukul Roy, with East Zone reaching 500 and then 550. The left-hander brought up his double century before eventually retiring hurt at 250, with East Zone on 611/5.

Anukul Roy contributed a useful 45 before falling leg before wicket following a review by South Zone. Mohammed Shami then added 28 before being dismissed by Shreyas Gopal. Despite losing wickets in the final session, East Zone continued to pile up runs and moved past 700, leaving South Zone's bowlers with a difficult task.

South Zone's attack struggled to contain the East Zone batters. Mohammed Siraj, the team's premier fast bowler, went wicketless and conceded heavily, while Chama Milind and Tripurana Vijay were the most successful bowlers. Milind claimed two wickets, while Vijay also picked up two wickets but conceded more than 130 runs.

East Zone had made a flying start on Day 1, with Abhimanyu Easwaran scoring 72 and teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making a quick 44. Shikhar Mohan then added 85 before Kishan took centre stage with an unbeaten 111 at stumps.

With East Zone's batting depth and the huge first-innings total, South Zone face a major challenge when they eventually begin their reply. The final is being played from September 6 to 10 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. East Zone had won the toss and elected to bat first. (ANI)