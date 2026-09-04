Smriti Mandhana surpassed Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket. The vice-captain's sensational 124-run innings against Hong Kong in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 took her tally to 10,880 runs.

Legendary Indian cricketer Mithali Raj congratulated Smriti Mandhana after the India vice-captain surpassed the former’s record to become the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket across all formats with a sensational 124-run innings against Hong Kong in a Group A encounter of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Mandhana scripted history as she overtook Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket across all formats. Mandhana reached the landmark with a 64-ball 124-run knock, surpassing Raj's tally of 10,868 runs.

Top Five Run-Scorers in Women's International Cricket

The all-time top five run-scorers in women's international cricket now are Mandhana with 10,880 runs, followed by Mithali Raj, New Zealand's Suzie Bates with 10,740, England's Charlotte Edwards with 10,273 and West Indies' Stafanie Taylor with 10,007 runs to her name.

Mithali Raj Congratulates Mandhana

In an X post, Mithali Raj, a former India captain, congratulated Mandhana on surpassing her record, praising her growth and achievements while expressing pride in her becoming the highest run-scorer in international cricket. “Well deserved, @mandhana_smriti ! I’ve watched you grow from a young player into one of the finest batters India has produced. To see you go past my record and become the highest run-scorer in international cricket is a moment I’m genuinely proud of. Here’s to many more runs and milestones. Keep going,” Mandhana said.

Mandhana's Record-Breaking Knock

Mandhana's record-breaking knock also saw her register the highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup history, with her 124 against Hong Kong surpassing Chamari Athapaththu's unbeaten 119 against Malaysia in Dambulla in 2024. Mithali Raj's 97 not out against Malaysia in 2018, Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama's 81 against Thailand in 2022 and India's Shafali Verma's 81 against Nepal in 2024 complete the top five.

Mandhana also joined Harmanpreet Kaur as the only Indian women to score three-figure knocks in T20Is, with her 124 against Hong Kong following her 112 against England in 2025. Harmanpreet's 103 against New Zealand at the 2018 T20 World Cup remains the other century on the list.

India vs Hong Kong Match Summary

Coming to the India vs Hong Kong match, Mandhana ton powered India Women to a commanding 137-run victory over Hong Kong. Mandhana’s 64-ball knock, featuring 14 fours and seven sixes, helped India post 193/5 after being asked to bat first. She shared a 74-run opening stand with Shafali Verma, who scored 28 off 17 balls.

In reply, Hong Kong were bowled out for just 56 in 16.2 overs. Deepti Sharma led India’s bowling attack with 3/9, while Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed two wickets each. Nandani Sharma also picked up two wickets. (ANI)