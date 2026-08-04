Former England captain Ben Stokes has addressed the controversy surrounding the team's drinking habits, arguing it's not an England-specific issue. He states that a deep-rooted drinking culture has been embedded in cricket for years, from the club level upwards, and has persisted despite the sport's professionalization.

Former England Test captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes has opened up on the sport's widespread drinking culture following the controversy around players' alcohol-related incidents, insisting that the issue is not limited to England.

The alcohol culture in cricket, especially in English cricket, became a topic of debate when the England squad travelled to Noose during the 2025-26 Ashes series for a mid-tour break. The reports and videos of some players driving heavily sparked criticism, prompting the ECB to investigate and reigniting discussions about alcohol's place in the sport.

Following England’s 1-4 defeat to Australia, the Ben Stokes-led side faced severe backlash over their off-field discipline. Former England Test coach Brendon McCullum, however, defended his players, insisting that they had not ‘gone overboard’ during the Noosa break. He stated that the trip to Noosa was meant to help the players unwind during a demanding schedule and was unfairly portrayed as a ‘big stag do’.

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'Alcohol Has Been Embedded in Cricket for Years'

Former England Test captain Ben Stokes, who recently retired from his international career, has opened up on the Noosa controversy and the scrutiny surrounding the team's off-field habits.

Speaking with his ex-national teammates Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad on the For the Love of Cricket podcast, Stokes dismissed the narrative that England uniquely suffers from a drinking problem, stating that the deep-rooted relationship with alcohol has been embedded for years, right from club-level cricket.

“No, I mean, that's such an extreme thing to put on a team. I think cricket has just a drinking culture and it hasn't changed. We are in 2026 now, where the game has gone more professional over the years,” the 35-year-old said.

“One thing that has just stayed within cricket is its relationship with alcohol, from club cricket all the way up. It's been embedded within the sport,” he added.

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The cricketing nations like England, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa have long been known for their vibrant social and pub traditions, where post-match drinks remain a core part of team bonding and unwinding after a hard-fought day on the field.

However, it has often been seen as controversial due to the intense public scrutiny and media attention that follow whenever high-profile players are caught letting their guard down in public settings.

‘It's Not England, It's Cricket'

Further speaking on alcohol culture in English cricket, Stokes stressed that the issue should not be viewed as an England-specific problem, adding that cricket’s long-standing relationship with alcohol has persisted despite the sport becoming increasingly professional through advancements in sports science, medicine and nutrition.

“The relationship between alcohol and cricket is something that hasn't moved on as the game has become more professional. There's been more science, medicine and nutrition information,” the former England Test captain said.

“So people think England cricket has a culture with alcohol, but I would say no, cricket has a culture associated with alcohol," he added.

Meanwhile, after his international retirement, Ben Stokes returned to play for Durham in a One-Day Cup and scored a century and a fifty in his four outings.

Stokes is expected to continue playing domestic and franchise cricket, as reports of his potential return to the Big Bash League (BBL) with a record-breaking fee of AUD 600,000, which could make him the highest-paid player in the tournament’s history.

Also Read: Ben Stokes could reverse Test retirement for Ashes: Australia's coach