Amid disastrous defeats in the England Test series, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi is facing relentless trolling. Iceland Cricket has satirically offered a trip to learn Naqvi's selection strategy after seven players were sent home, one of whom reportedly refused to meet King Charles in protest.

There has been no escape for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi from relentless online trolling amid the squad chaos during the ongoing Test series against England.

Pakistan cricket has come under scrutiny after the board called back seven players, including Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Imam-ul-Haq, and two coaches, including red-ball coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, following consecutive heavy defeats at Headingley and Lord’s, resulting in a 0-2 series deficit.

The heavy losses, including an innings defeat at Headingley and a 194-run thrashing at Lord's, coupled with the resignation of former captain Misbah-ul-Haq from the selection committee and chief selector Aaqib Javed’s questioning of Imam-ul–Haq’s calf injury and demanding a formal inquiry, left the touring side completely disarrayed.

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Iceland Cricket Offers Trip to Learn Selection Strategy from Mohsin Naqvi

As Pakistan cricket has grabbed the attention of the cricketing world for all the reasons, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi found himself at the centre of an absolute PR nightmare, with international fanbases and meme accounts ruthlessly putting the board's turbulent administration under the microscope.

Iceland Cricket has become the latest to join the chorus of global critics, proving that whether on the pitch or in the boardrooms, Pakistan cricket’s recent turmoil has become a source of widespread discussion.

Taking a dig at Mohsin Naqvi, Iceland Cricket took to its X handle (formerly Twitter) and announced a satirical ‘cricketing challenge’ in which coastal cricketers could win an all-expenses-paid trip to meet Naqvi and ‘learn about selection strategy’ by clearing an iceberg.

“We are going to launch a new cricketing challenge for coastal cricketers. Clear an iceberg and you win an all-expenses-paid educational trip to meet Mohsin Naqvi and learn about selection strategy. Trip can be one-way if you wish." Iceland Cricket wrote.

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Iceland Cricket is often known for its witty, sarcastic takes on cricket administration and player selection controversies across social media, frequently turning high-profile sporting missteps into viral punchlines.

One Pakistan Player Refuses to Attend King Charles Royal Reception

Meanwhile, the chaotic scenes in Pakistan cricket have reportedly taken another turn, with one of the seven players refusing to attend the reception hosted by King Charles III. Those seven players were sent back home after the disastrous defeats, leaving a drastically altered squad to limp through the remainder of the tour.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the seven axed players were ordered to attend the meeting with the King of the United Kingdom, but one of them refused to turn up in protest against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), while two others were reluctant to attend.

The likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Ali made up the group facing the axe following the team's dismal displays. Their unexpected inclusion in the royal itinerary, despite already being handed return tickets, only heightened the surreal atmosphere surrounding the touring party.

Meanwhile, after having already lost the series with two consecutive losses against England at Headingley and Lord’s, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan has no other option but to fight for pride as they step out at Edgbaston to salvage something from an otherwise catastrophic tour.

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