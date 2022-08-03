CWG 2022: Fans delighted with Lovepreet Singh hands India 9th weightlifting medal

India has won its 14th medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh won the bronze medal in 109kg, while it was India's ninth medal in the sport.

There seems to be no stopping India at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, the 22nd edition of the Games. India has been on a roll in the weightlifting sport during the tournament, winning as many as nine medals in the same. The latest is a bronze from Lovepreet Singh on Wednesday, as the nation's gold rush continued in Birmingham. The 24-year-old from Punjab lifted a total of 355kg, which included a new national record of 192kg in clean and jerk, as he finished third on the podium. In the snatch, he lifted 163kg.

Cameroon's Junior Nyabeyeu bagged the gold with a total lift of 361kg, while Samoa's Jack Opeloge grabbed the silver with a lift of 358kg in the event. India has won eight weightlifting medals, including three gold, in the showpiece, while overall, it has won 14 medals, including five golds and five silvers.

(With inputs from PTI)