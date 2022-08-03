CWG 2022: Check out how the Indian action is planned out for Day 6

India has won 12 medals so far, including five golds, in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Meanwhile, here's how India will play it out on Day 6.

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 has been a decent outing for the Indian contingent so far. It has won 12 medals in the competition this season, the 22nd edition of the Games. India's medals include five golds. On Tuesday, India scripted history when it won the gold in the women's lawn bowl sport. It happened to be India's maiden appearance in the final of the sport in any tournament, making it its only medal in the sport to date, which eventually turned out to be the biggest one. Nevertheless, the Indian action does not end here, as there are more in store for Day 6 (Wednesday), while here is the schedule on how the Indians will be in action.

Athletics

Women: Shot Put final Manpreet Kaur (12.35 AM on Thursday)

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Weightlifter Vikas Thakur strikes silver; emulates Dhawan's 'thigh-five' celebration

Boxing

Women

45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) quarterfinals - Nitu Ganghas (4.45 PM)

48-50 kg (light flyweight) quarterfinals - Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 PM)

66-70 kg (light-middleweight) quarterfinals - Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 AM on Thursday)

Men

54-57 kg (featherweight) quarterfinals - Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 PM)

75-80 kg (light heavyweight) quarterfinals - Ashish Kumar (2.00 AM on Wednesday)

Cricket

Women's T20: India vs Barbados - 10.30 PM

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Social media on fire as India retains table tennis men's team gold

Hockey

Women's Pool A: India vs Canada - 3.30 PM

Men's Pool B: India vs Canada - 6.30 PM

Judo

Women's 78kg quarterfinals - Tulika Mann (2.30 PM onwards)

Men's 100kg elimination pre-quarters - Deepak Deswal (2.30 PM onwards)

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - India wins historic gold medal in lawn bowl; Twitter erupts in celebration

Lawn Bowls

Men's Singles: Mridul Borgohain - 1.00 PM and 4.00 PM

Women's Pair: India vs Nuie - 1.00 PM and 4.00 PM

Men's Four: India vs Cook Islands and England - 7.30 PM and 10.30 PM

Women's Triple: India vs Nuie - 7.30 PM

Squash

Mixed Doubles Round of 32: India vs Sri Lanka - 3.30 PM

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Nataraj registers record Indian time in 200m backstroke despite failing to enter final

Weightlifting

Men's 109 kg: Lovpreet Singh - 2.00 PM

Women's 87kg: Purnima Pandey - 6.30 PM

Men's 109 kg: Gurdeep Singh - 11 PM