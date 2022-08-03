Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India has won 12 medals so far, including five golds, in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Meanwhile, here's how India will play it out on Day 6.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Check out how the Indian action is planned out for Day 6
    Birmingham, First Published Aug 3, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 has been a decent outing for the Indian contingent so far. It has won 12 medals in the competition this season, the 22nd edition of the Games. India's medals include five golds. On Tuesday, India scripted history when it won the gold in the women's lawn bowl sport. It happened to be India's maiden appearance in the final of the sport in any tournament, making it its only medal in the sport to date, which eventually turned out to be the biggest one. Nevertheless, the Indian action does not end here, as there are more in store for Day 6 (Wednesday), while here is the schedule on how the Indians will be in action.

    Athletics
    Women: Shot Put final Manpreet Kaur (12.35 AM on Thursday)

    Boxing
    Women
    45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) quarterfinals - Nitu Ganghas (4.45 PM)
    48-50 kg (light flyweight) quarterfinals - Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 PM)
    66-70 kg (light-middleweight) quarterfinals - Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 AM on Thursday)
    Men
    54-57 kg (featherweight) quarterfinals - Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 PM)
    75-80 kg (light heavyweight) quarterfinals - Ashish Kumar (2.00 AM on Wednesday)

    Cricket
    Women's T20: India vs Barbados - 10.30 PM

    Hockey
    Women's Pool A: India vs Canada - 3.30 PM
    Men's Pool B: India vs Canada - 6.30 PM

    Judo
    Women's 78kg quarterfinals - Tulika Mann (2.30 PM onwards)
    Men's 100kg elimination pre-quarters - Deepak Deswal (2.30 PM onwards)

    Lawn Bowls
    Men's Singles: Mridul Borgohain - 1.00 PM and 4.00 PM
    Women's Pair: India vs Nuie - 1.00 PM and 4.00 PM
    Men's Four: India vs Cook Islands and England - 7.30 PM and 10.30 PM
    Women's Triple: India vs Nuie - 7.30 PM

    Squash
    Mixed Doubles Round of 32: India vs Sri Lanka - 3.30 PM

    Weightlifting
    Men's 109 kg: Lovpreet Singh - 2.00 PM
    Women's 87kg: Purnima Pandey - 6.30 PM
    Men's 109 kg: Gurdeep Singh - 11 PM

