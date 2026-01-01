Bruno Fernandes scored a stunning hat-trick as Manchester United bounced back from an early deficit to thrash newly promoted Ipswich Town 5-2 at Old Trafford, securing their first home win of the Premier League season.

After a setback in their first match against newly promoted Hull City, Manchester United made amends with a dominant 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, another newly promoted win at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Bruno Fernandes being the star for the Red Devils with a hat-trick. Manchester United has a win in their first Premier League game at home this season.

United Fight Back After Early Scare

Despite Leif Davis putting Ipswich in front in the 29th minute, Bruno led Manchester United's fightback. In the 40th minute, Marcelino Nunez slipped, and Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes unleashed a two-on-one attack, with Bruno firing the ball past Kjell Scherpen to level the scores.

Second-Half Goal Fest Secures Win

In the 56th minute, a strike from Harry Maguire took a deflection from Jacob Greaves and went past the keeper, with this own goal putting Manchester United in lead. In the 60th minute, Greaves sent down Cunha, with the latter winning a penalty for the hosts and Fernandes wasted no time in sending the tall Scherpen the wrong way in the 61st minute, making it 3-1.

Fernandes Completes Hat-trick

Manchester United continued to make merry. Marcus Rashford's cross from the left was cleared into Kobbie Maino's path, who tried to shoot, but the ball deflected into Bryan Mbeumo's path. Mbeumo tried to have a go but failed, with the ball falling to Fernandes, who completed a heroic hat-trick in the 68th minute.

In the 83rd minute, Mbeumo added a fifth, with Fernandes picking out his run beyond Ipswich's defensive line. With Scherpen rushing out, Mbeumo was able to lift it over the keeper, making it 5-1.

Chuba Akpom got Ipswich a consolation goal in stoppage time, and the Red Devils got their full points with this heroic win.