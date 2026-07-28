Bindyarani Devi's family expressed surprise and joy over her bronze medal win at the 2026 CWG. Her mother revealed they had no medal expectations after she moved up to the 58kg weight category, making the achievement even more satisfying.

'Never Anticipated a Medal': Bindyarani's Mother on Bronze Win

Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam's bronze medal-winning performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games came as a pleasant surprise for her family, with her mother saying they had not expected a podium finish after the weightlifter moved up to the 58kg category.

Speaking to ANI, Bindyarani's mother Sorokhaibam Ongbi Ibemcha said the family was overjoyed with her daughter's achievement, especially given the circumstances surrounding her participation. "My daughter's bronze medal win fills me with immense joy. In fact, we had never anticipated a medal. When she won silver, we were inexperienced and unfamiliar with sports. We only knew she participated in a tournament. This time, however, we had some knowledge. She was scheduled to compete in the 53 kg category but ended up in the 58 kg category," she said.

Ibemcha said the increase in weight category had lowered their expectations of a medal, but Bindyarani's hard work helped her secure a bronze. "We had no expectations of a medal because a 1 kg increase was too much for her, and a 5 kg increase further diminished our hopes. Despite her hard effort, she managed to achieve a bronze medal, which I consider a significant accomplishment," she said.

Expressing her happiness over her daughter's third-place finish, Ibemcha said the medal was a testament to Bindyarani's determination and perseverance. "I feel a sense of satisfaction that she placed third among the 10 or more contenders. Even though she is in third place, I am very happy that she made it. I am deeply grateful for this victory. Her success is a testament to her determination and perseverance," she told ANI.

The weightlifter's mother also expressed her belief that Bindyarani could have challenged for gold had she competed in her original weight category. "Despite her efforts, practices and patience, her luck was not in her favour. As a mother, I know that if she had played in her 53 kg category, she could have won a gold medal. I am aware of her will, courage and determination," Ibemcha said.

She added that the family was even more satisfied with the bronze medal than Bindyarani's previous silver-medal finish, as they had entered the competition without any expectations. "If she had played in her 52 kg category, the increase in her weight category made us feel that her luck was very bad. However, her hard effort paid off. We felt very satisfied and happy yesterday. We felt more satisfied than in the previous game, when she secured the second position. We did not expect any hope, but we took it as a sign of divine intervention," she said.

A Determined Display for Second CWG Medal

Bindyarani produced a determined display to claim her second Commonwealth Games medal, finishing behind Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, who won gold with a Games record total of 229kg, and Canada's Ann Sophie Taschereau, who took silver with 215kg.

The Indian lifter made a composed start in the snatch after her coaching staff reduced her opening attempt from 85kg to 83kg. She cleared 83kg comfortably before successfully lifting 85kg and 87kg, finishing level with England's Eliza Pratt but ahead on countback.

In the clean and jerk, Bindyarani's opening attempt of 110kg was ruled a no-lift after a jury review due to an elbow buckle during the jerk. She bounced back impressively to lift 112kg on her second attempt, taking her overall total to 199kg and briefly moving into the silver-medal position. She then attempted 116kg in pursuit of a personal best and a higher finish but was unable to complete the lift. Her total of 199kg was enough to secure the bronze medal.

The Glasgow podium marked Bindyarani's second Commonwealth Games medal after winning silver at the Birmingham 2022 Games. The achievement was particularly significant as it came after recovering from a knee injury in 2023 and adapting to competition across the 55kg and 58kg weight categories.

Bindyarani's bronze took India's tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games to six medals, including one in para powerlifting. India have so far won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals. (ANI)