Big Cricket League Season 2 concluded with UP Brij Stars as champions. The season featured a unique Buzzer Reward System and a groundbreaking move where top players, Amaan Patel and Jatin Mavi, were awarded equity, becoming co-owners of the league.

The Big Cricket League (BCL) Season 2 concluded in impressive style, featuring 18 closely contested matches, standout performances from over 60 amateur players, and several exciting game-changing moments. The league continued to grow as a popular platform for amateur cricket in India, with UP Brij Stars crowned champions of the season.

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Bringing together aspiring cricketers from across India, BCL continued its mission of bridging the gap between amateur and professional cricket by giving players the chance to compete under pressure, perform on a national stage, and turn dreams into reality of sharing the field with international icons like Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Ross Taylor, S. Sreesanth, Upul Tharanga, among others, according to a press release.

A Revolutionary Buzzer System

What made this season truly unforgettable was the evolution of BCL's revolutionary Amateur Buzzer Reward System -- a one-of-its-kind innovation that transformed ordinary moments into extraordinary turning points. Every activation brought drama, pressure, excitement, and opportunity, forcing players to embrace risk and rise to the occasion.

Season 2 witnessed an incredible 60+ Bronze Buzzers, 10+ Silver Buzzers, 3+ Golden Buzzers, and 2 Platinum Buzzers, creating unforgettable match-defining moments and some of the most talked-about highlights of the tournament. From pressure-packed run chases to fearless batting masterclasses and game-changing bowling spells, the buzzer format added a thrilling new layer to the game -- keeping fans, players, and teams invested until the very final ball.

From Players to Owners: A Groundbreaking Reward

And perhaps the biggest headline of the season came in the form of a groundbreaking reward system unlike anything seen before in Indian amateur cricket. Batting Boss Amaan Patel of MP Tigers and Bowling Boss Jatin Mavi of UP Brij were not only recognised for their exceptional performances but were also awarded equity in the Big Cricket League and officially announced as Co-Owners of the league -- a landmark moment that transformed sporting excellence into real ownership.

In a cricket ecosystem where amateur players often struggle for opportunity and recognition, BCL created something revolutionary: the chance to not only play the game, but build a future within it. The Batting Boss and Bowling Boss honours instantly became among the most coveted achievements of the tournament, inspiring players to push boundaries and raise the standard of competition throughout the season.

Showcasing Amateur Talent

Beyond the innovations and milestones, the true heartbeat of Season 2 remained its amateur cricketers. More than 60 amateur players from across India stepped onto the field and delivered performances that stunned audiences and elevated the level of competition. They scored match-winning runs, delivered clutch bowling spells, held their nerve in pressure situations, and repeatedly proved that talent exists far beyond conventional cricketing pathways.

Season 2 delivered everything a cricket fan could ask for -- breathtaking centuries, last-over thrillers, dramatic momentum shifts, fearless buzzer calls, sensational bowling spells, unforgettable finishes, and breakthrough stars announcing themselves on a national stage.

Leadership on a Successful Season

Speaking on the successful completion of Season 2, RP Singh, Founder and President, Big Cricket League, said "Season 2 has been transformational for the Big Cricket League. The response we have received from players, fans, franchise owners, partners, and stakeholders has exceeded expectations. The success of innovations such as the Buzzer System, combined with the introduction of equity ownership for our Batting Boss and Bowling Boss winners, reflects our vision of creating a cricket ecosystem that is exciting, rewarding, and deeply empowering for players. Most importantly, this season proved that amateur cricketers, when given the right platform, can shine just as brightly on the biggest stages."

Puneet Singh, Chief Patron, Big Cricket League, said, "Big Cricket League stands for opportunity, belief, and talent discovery -- and Season 2 showcased exactly that. We saw players come in with dreams and leave with recognition, confidence, and life-changing experiences. The passion, energy, and quality of cricket this season reaffirmed our belief that India is filled with extraordinary untapped talent waiting for the right opportunity."

Annirudh Chauhan, Co-Founder and CEO, Big Cricket League, added "The success of Season 2 belongs to every player, franchise, partner, and supporter who believed in this vision. We pushed boundaries this season through innovation, competition, and player empowerment, and the results were phenomenal. We are proud of the talent that emerged and even more excited for what lies ahead. This is only the beginning of what Big Cricket League is building for amateur cricket in India."

Looking Ahead

The next edition of the league is expected to take place in January 2027, and promises to be bigger, bolder, and even more exciting. (ANI)