The MEA stated that India's participation in the 2027 SAF Games in Pakistan will be decided based on national sports policy, which currently bans bilateral series but permits participation in multilateral international tournaments.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday clarified India's stance regarding its participation in the 2027 South Asian Federation (SAF) Games, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan, stating that decision-making will follow the frameworks set by national sports policies and international governing bodies.

Responding to queries about India's travel to Pakistan for the regional sporting event, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal pointed to the current guidelines established by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. "India's participation in any international government or a multilateral championship is guided by the recent policy that has been announced by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs," Jaiswal stated during a media briefing in Delhi. "There, we are guided by what directions or what the international bodies, sports bodies, have to say on such matters, as well as the interest of our sports people."

The statement comes amid ongoing discussions over cross-border sporting engagements between India and Pakistan, emphasising that national athletic interests alongside rules set by international sports federations will remain the key factors in deciding official participation.

India's Sports Policy on Pakistan

In May 2026, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports ruled out the resumption of bilateral sporting engagements between India and Pakistan, while confirming that athletes from both nations can continue to compete in multilateral international tournaments. In a memorandum addressed to the Indian Olympic Association, Sports Authority of India, and National Sports Federations, the government stated that its sporting approach directly reflects its broader diplomatic stance toward Pakistan.

The new directive outlines several core parameters for India's sporting engagements and international hosting ambitions. Indian teams will not travel to Pakistan for bilateral series, and Pakistani teams will remain barred from playing bilateral matches in India. Indian and Pakistani athletes are permitted to participate in global or regional multilateral events, including tournaments hosted on Indian soil. This ensures players are not penalised or disadvantaged in international rankings due to geopolitical tensions.

To position India as a preferred destination for global sporting events, the government is simplifying the visa process for international sportspersons, technical personnel, and team officials. Office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies will be eligible for priority multi-entry visas valid for up to five years, with assured diplomatic protocol during their visits to India.

The government's dual approach maintains a firm line on bilateral diplomacy while ensuring India remains fully integrated into the global sports administrative framework. The clarification from the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs came amid heightened sensitivities in India-Pakistan relations and coincided with Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 last year in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

2027 South Asian Games Details

Pakistan is set to host the 2027 South Asian Games from April 3 to 11 across Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar. The dates and venues for the regional multi-sport event were approved by the South Asia Olympic Council (SAOC) at a recent meeting in Islamabad. The Games were originally scheduled for 2021 but faced multiple delays over the past six years, including disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was later rescheduled for March 2023, then postponed to March 2024 and January 2026, before finally being pushed to April 2027.

Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar were approved as the host cities, with representatives from Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka attending the meeting in person. India is the most successful nation in South Asian Games history, having amassed a remarkable 2,378 medals, including 1,263 gold, 736 silver and 379 bronze medals. (ANI)