'Never-ending greatness' - Social media goes berserk as LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time leading scorer

LeBron James has achieved greatness as he has become the NBA's highest and most decorated scorer of all-time, while he attained the feat playing for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Consequently, social media is in a frenzy.

American basketball's living legend LeBron James has attained greatness with the ultimate historic feat, as he has become the National Basketball Association's (NBA's) all-time leading scorer. Playing for Los Angeles Lakers against Oklahoma City Thunder, he entered the game with 2:14 left in the third quarter, as he needed six points to surpass former record-holder Kareem Jabbar.

James scored twice in quick successions, and with 10.9 seconds remaining in the quarter, he jumped over Thunder forward Kenrich Williams and scored his 38,388th point, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar in the process. As a result, the fixture was halted, with Jabbar and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver coming onto the court to celebrate the historic landmark.

James was in tears and held the microphone, urging fans to cheer for Jabbar before he proceeded to credit his family and loved ones. "I want to say thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are one of a kind. It means so much to me to be in the presence of such a legend and great as Kareem. It's very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to the captain, please," he said.

"To my beautiful wife, my daughter, my two boys, my friends, my boys, my family, my mother, all my, man, everybody that's ever been part of this ride with me the past 20 years, the past 20-plus years, I want to say I thank you so much because I wouldn't be me without you all. All your all's help, all your all's passion, all your all's sacrifices helped me get to this point," added James.

"And, to the NBA, to Adam Silver, to the late great David Stern, I thank you so much for allowing me to be a part of something I always dreamed about. And, I would never in a million years have dreamt this even better than what it is tonight. So, f--- man, thank you guys," James concluded during his quick on-court interview as social media lauded his achievement.