IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Netizens troll Harry Brook over dismissal, ask 'smog again in Rajkot?'

After England’s defeat in the opening match of the T20I series against England at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Harry Brook blamed the Kolkata’s smog for England’s batters’ struggle against spin bowling.

England vice-captain Harry Brook has yet again failed to deliver in the ongoing T20I series against India as he was dismissed cheaply in the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28.

Brook walked out to bat when England were 83/2 after skipper Jos Buttler’s dismissal. However, the right-hander didn’t stay at the crease for too long as he was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi for 8 at 108/4. In the last match in Chennai, Harry Brook was dismissed in a similar fashion by Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy for 13 runs. After England’s defeat in the opening match of the T20I series against England at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Harry Brook blamed the Kolkata’s smog for England’s batters’ struggle against spin bowling.

Given his comments after England's defeat in the first T20I in Kolkata, Harry Brook was brutally trolled by the Indian cricket fans on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter). The netizens reminded Brook of his poor form throughout the series and sarcastically linked his struggle against spin to ‘smog’, mocking his earlier excuse in Kolkata. The fans posted hilarious memes and tweets, pointing out that Brook’s struggles had little to do with the extra conditions.

Talking about the match, India skipper Suryakumar won the toss and decided to bowl first for the third consecutive time in the ongoing T20I series. The decision to go for bowling on a batting pitch seemed to have backfired a little as England posted a total of 171/9. Ben Duckett led visitors’ batting as he played an innings of 51 off 28 balls at an impressive strike rate of 182.14.

Liam Livingstone chipped in with a valuable contribution of 43 off 24 balls to ensure England post a respectable total on the board. In the 17th over of England’s batting, Livinstone smashed three sixes off Ravi Bishnoi. Apart from Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, and Jos Buttler (24), rest of the batters failed to step up for the team when they were needed the most by the team.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy’s impressive run of form continued as he led the bowling attack brilliantly, registering his second five-wicket haul while conceding just 24 runs at an economy rate of 6 in his quota of four overs. Hardik Pandya registered figures 2/33 at an economy rate of 8.20 in four overs, while Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel picked a wicket each. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami didn’t have an ideal return to Team India as he went wicketless while conceding 25 runs in three overs.

