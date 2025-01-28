IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Netizens troll Harry Brook over dismissal, ask 'smog again in Rajkot?'

After England’s defeat in the opening match of the T20I series against England at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Harry Brook blamed the Kolkata’s smog for England’s batters’ struggle against spin bowling. 
 

IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Netizens troll Harry Brook over dismissal, ask 'smog again in Rajkot?' HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 8:39 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 9:23 PM IST

England vice-captain Harry Brook has yet again failed to deliver in the ongoing T20I series against India as he was dismissed cheaply in the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. 

Brook walked out to bat when England were 83/2 after skipper Jos Buttler’s dismissal. However, the right-hander didn’t stay at the crease for too long as he was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi for 8 at 108/4. In the last match in Chennai, Harry Brook was dismissed in a similar fashion by Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy for 13 runs. After England’s defeat in the opening match of the T20I series against England at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Harry Brook blamed the Kolkata’s smog for England’s batters’ struggle against spin bowling. 

Given his comments after England's defeat in the first T20I in Kolkata, Harry Brook was brutally trolled by the Indian cricket fans on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter). The netizens reminded Brook of his poor form throughout the series and sarcastically linked his struggle against spin to ‘smog’, mocking his earlier excuse in Kolkata. The fans posted hilarious memes and tweets, pointing out that Brook’s struggles had little to do with the extra conditions. 

Here’s how netizens trolled Harry Brook 
 

Talking about the match, India skipper Suryakumar won the toss and decided to bowl first for the third consecutive time in the ongoing T20I series. The decision to go for bowling on a batting pitch seemed to have backfired a little as England posted a total of 171/9. Ben Duckett led visitors’ batting as he played an innings of 51 off 28 balls at an impressive strike rate of 182.14. 

Liam Livingstone chipped in with a valuable contribution of 43 off 24 balls to ensure  England post a respectable total on the board. In the 17th over of England’s batting, Livinstone smashed three sixes off Ravi Bishnoi. Apart from Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, and Jos Buttler (24), rest of the batters failed to step up for the team when they were needed the most by the team. 

For India, Varun Chakravarthy’s impressive run of form continued as he led the bowling attack brilliantly, registering his second five-wicket haul while conceding just 24 runs at an economy rate of 6 in his quota of four overs. Hardik Pandya registered figures 2/33 at an economy rate of 8.20 in four overs, while Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel picked a wicket each. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami didn’t have an ideal return to Team India as he went wicketless while conceding 25 runs in three overs.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jasprit Bumrah wins ICC Cricketer of the Year award, emulates Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah becomes the 5th Indian player to win ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award

AB de Villiers returns to cricket: Revisiting top 7 innings of Mr 360 that left fans in awe HRD

AB de Villiers returns to cricket: Revisiting top 7 innings of Mr 360 that left fans in awe

Rohit Sharma lodges complaint with BCCI over Sunil Gavaskars criticism on his captaincy during BGT: Report HRD

Rohit Sharma lodges complaint with BCCI over Sunil Gavaskar's criticism on his captaincy during BGT: Report

Virat Kohli set for Ranji Trophy return after 12 years; DDCA to beef up security HRD

Virat Kohli set for Ranji Trophy return after 12 years; DDCA to beef up security

"You can't see me": WI spinner gets epic revenge on Pakistan's Sajid Khan after being sledged by him before dmn

WI spinner gets epic revenge on Pakistan's Sajid Khan after being sledged by him before (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Ciena Stock Surges After Price Target Hike By JPMorgan, Analysts Highlight ‘Interesting’ Entry Point: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Ciena Stock Surges After Price Target Hike By JPMorgan, Analysts Highlight ‘Interesting’ Entry Point: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

AT&T Stock Snags Price Target Hikes After Solid Q4 Results: Retail Mood Remains Positive

AT&T Stock Snags Price Target Hikes After Solid Q4 Results: Retail Mood Remains Positive

JetBlue Reports Upbeat Q4 But Stock Dives On Lower Q1 Revenue Projections: Retail Shrugs It Off

JetBlue Reports Upbeat Q4 But Stock Dives On Lower Q1 Revenue Projections: Retail Shrugs It Off

Elon Musk is skeptical about China's DeepSeek that wiped billions off US stock market; here's why vkp

Elon Musk is skeptical about China's DeepSeek that wiped billions off US stock market; here's why

Bengaluru: Two boys who left home due to frustration return after spending Rs 500 vkp

Bengaluru: Two boys who left home due to frustration return after spending Rs 500

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon