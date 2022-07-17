'How good is he?': Arsenal fans applaud Gabriel Jesus; hope goal-scoring streak continues

It was another night to forget for Frank Lampard as Arsenal coasted to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Everton in their pre-season friendly at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

In the game's 33rd minute, new signee Gabriel Jesus scored the first goal for the Gunners. Three minutes later, Bukayo Saka scored the north-London club's second goal with an assist from the Brazilian forward.

Jesus, who arrived from Manchester City for 45 million pounds, was the show's star for Mikel Arteta's team as he maintained his successful start in red. He fought Yerry Mina physically and contributed to Arsenal's creativity all over the field.

With his aggressive dashes down the right side of the field, Saka also continuously troubled Everton's left back. He might have appeared on the scorecard more than once if the service had been provided.

Everton, meanwhile, played a game of two halves. They battled to control the ball in the first half against the North London team and appeared lost. Only after Everton boss, Lampard decided to swap his entire XI at half-time did they make any real headway in the game.

James Tarkowski, a recent Everton addition, Anthony Gordon, and Alex Iwobi entered the game. Arsenal made six changes, including those of Rob Holding and Eddie Nketiah.

Tarkowski served as the defensive anchor for Everton. He produced several significant blocks that prevented the Gunners from increasing their lead. The son of former England hero Danny, teenage full-back Stanley Mills rose to the occasion admirably.

Following the win, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, "We showed a lot of composure on the ball, we attacked the right spaces and I’m really happy."

Arsenal fans took to Twitter to express their joy over Gabriel Jesus' goal-scoring run, with some suggesting the Brazilian forward appears to be hungry for more action.