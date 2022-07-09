'Hello Gunners': Gabriel Jesus cherishes dream Arsenal debut; fans laud perfect start

Gabriel Jesus, one of Arsenal's four summer recruits, was signed for 45 million pounds from Manchester City in the close season.

Arsenal's new signee, Gabriel Jesus, had a dream start for the Gunners as the Brazilian striker scored twice for the north London club in a pre-season 5-3 victory against Germany's Nuremberg on Friday.

With Mikel Arteta's side down 2-0, Jesus came on as a half-time substitute and got on the scoresheet in 90 seconds, sparking massive jubilation among Arsenal fans. Eighteen minutes later, the 25-year-old scored another strike to wrap up the win.

Nine minutes after the restart, Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny fired a rocket from 30 yards to tie the score at 2-2. Two own goals ensured Mikel Arteta's team began their pre-season campaign with a victory.

Jesus took to Instagram after this win to cherish his dream debut for Arsenal. "Hello Gunners," wrote the Brazilian in a post that saw fans shower their love on the striker. Teammate Gabriel Martinelli, too posted two red-heart emojis to celebrate his twin strike in Nuremberg.

Among those praising Jesus was also former Manchester City teammate and legendary Argentine striker Sergio Aguero. "Dale Pa 🤟🏽," wrote the icon in the comment box.

