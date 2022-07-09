Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hello Gunners': Gabriel Jesus cherishes dream Arsenal debut; fans laud perfect start

    Gabriel Jesus, one of Arsenal's four summer recruits, was signed for 45 million pounds from Manchester City in the close season.

    football 'Hello Gunners': Gabriel Jesus cherishes dream Arsenal debut; fans laud perfect start snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Nuremberg, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 1:04 PM IST

    Arsenal's new signee, Gabriel Jesus, had a dream start for the Gunners as the Brazilian striker scored twice for the north London club in a pre-season 5-3 victory against Germany's Nuremberg on Friday. 

    With Mikel Arteta's side down 2-0, Jesus came on as a half-time substitute and got on the scoresheet in 90 seconds, sparking massive jubilation among Arsenal fans. Eighteen minutes later, the 25-year-old scored another strike to wrap up the win.

    Nine minutes after the restart, Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny fired a rocket from 30 yards to tie the score at 2-2. Two own goals ensured Mikel Arteta's team began their pre-season campaign with a victory.

    In the close season, the Brazilian was signed for 45 million pounds from Manchester City.

    Also read: Gabriel Jesus reveals being a Henry fan after signing for Arsenal; Gunners on cloud No.9

    Jesus took to Instagram after this win to cherish his dream debut for Arsenal. "Hello Gunners," wrote the Brazilian in a post that saw fans shower their love on the striker. Teammate Gabriel Martinelli, too posted two red-heart emojis to celebrate his twin strike in Nuremberg.

    Among those praising Jesus was also former Manchester City teammate and legendary Argentine striker Sergio Aguero. "Dale Pa 🤟🏽," wrote the icon in the comment box.

    Arsenal fans took to Twitter to applaud their new number 9. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2022, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Birmingham police arrest man after racism allegations-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Birmingham police arrest man after racism allegations

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Kyrie Irving absolutely wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Kyrie Irving absolutely wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers

    NBA Summer League 2022, national basketball association: Number 1 pick Paolo Banchero outduels Jabari Smith Jr-krn

    NBA Summer League 2022: Number 1 pick Paolo Banchero outduels Jabari Smith Jr

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Its Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios in the final; fans await epic encounter snt

    Wimbledon 2022: It's Djokovic vs Kyrgios in the final; fans await epic encounter

    Shane Warne son Jackson wins USD130,000 at a Las Vegas poker tournament-krn

    Shane Warne's son Jackson wins USD130,000 at a Las Vegas poker tournament

    Recent Stories

    Has Lionel Messi threatened to leave PSG if club signs Cristiano Ronaldo?-ayh

    Has Lionel Messi threatened to leave PSG if club signs Cristiano Ronaldo?

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Birmingham police arrest man after racism allegations-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: Birmingham police arrest man after racism allegations

    SSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration process begins; know how to apply - adt

    SSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration process begins; know how to apply

    Shinzo Abe shooter initially planned to attack religious group leader: Police snt

    Shinzo Abe shooter initially planned to attack religious group leader: Police

    If Ravichandran Ashwin can be dropped from Tests, so can Virat Kohli from T20Is - Kapil Dev-ayh

    'If R Ashwin can be dropped from Tests, so can Virat Kohli from T20Is' - Kapil Dev

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon