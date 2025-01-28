AB de Villiers returns to cricket: Revisiting top 7 innings of Mr 360 that left fans in awe

Known as the one of the greatest batters of all time with an ability to play innovative shots, AB de Villiers will be returning to cricket to lead Gamers South Africa in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), which is slated to take place in July.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers delighted the fans by announcing his return to cricket after retiring from the sport in 2021. Known as the one of the greatest batters of all time with an ability to play innovative shots, de Villiers will be returning to cricket to lead Gamers South Africa in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), which is slated to take place in July.

The World Championship of Legends is a premier T20 tournament which features retired cricket players from all over the world, providing excitement to the fans. Earlier this month on the sidelines of SA20 league, AB de Villiers has already hinted at his return to cricket, but not in a high pressure environment like the Indian Premier League, rather in a more relaxed and entertaining setup.

Speaking on his return to cricket after a gap of four years, AB de Villiers said, “Four years ago, I retired from all cricket because I just didn't feel the urge to play any more. Well, time has passed, and my young sons have started playing the game. We've been playing more and more often in the garden, and, well, it feels as though some kind of flame has been lit again.”

With AB de Villiers announcing his return to cricket, let’s take a look at former South Africa captain’s seven innings that entertained the fans during his playing days:

1. Fastest 100 vs West Indies (ODI)

One of the greatest innings played by AB de Villiers that has etched itself in the history books of records was a brilliant 149 off 44 balls against West Indies in an ODI match in 2015. It was the fastest century recorded by de Villiers in the history of ODI cricket. South Africa batting legend walked out to bat at 237/1 and took West Indies bowlers to the cleaners while forming 202-run stand with Hashim Amla (153* off 142 balls) to help the side post a total of 439/2 in 50 overs. AB de Villiers reached fifty in just 16 balls and then raced to century in 31 balls. His innings laced with nine fours and 16 sixes.

2. 176 vs Bangladesh (ODI)

Another greatest innings by AB de Villiers was his ODI brilliant knock of 176 off 104 balls against Bangladesh at Paarl in 2017. The legendary batter completely dismantled Bangladesh bowling attack by pulling a variety of shots under his arsenal and smashing 15 fours and seven fours during his sensational innings. AB de Villiers’s spectacular demonstration of power hitting ability and innovation helped South Africa post 353/6, which was successfully defended by bowlers by bundling out Bangladesh for 249 in 47.5 overs. His 176 is the highest individual score by AB de Villiers in ODI cricket.

3. 278 vs Pakistan (Tests)

AB de Villiers played one of his finest Test innings, scoring 278 against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2010. The batting legend walked out to bat when South Africa were 6/2 and anchored the innings brilliantly by facing incredible resilience and determination. de Villiers spent 601 minutes at the crease and faced 418 balls during his marathon innings, smashing 23 fours and 6 sixes to help South Africa post a total of 584/9 in the first innings. 278 is the highest score recorded by AB de Villiers in Tests.

4. 129* vs Gujarat Lions (IPL)

When it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL), AB de Villiers has always entertained the fans and became a household name with his explosive batting performances. One such knock came against Gujarat Lions in 2016, where he played sensational unbeaten innings of 129 off 52 balls while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru). AB de Villiers formed an incredible and record-breaking unbeaten 229-run stand for the second wicket with Virat Kohli (109* off 55 balls) to help RCB post a gigantic total of 248/1 on the board.

5. 75 vs Delhi Capitals (IPL)

AB de Villiers was someone who played under pressure and stepped up for the team when he was needed by the team. In the IPL match against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore were reeling at 60/3 in 8.3 overs. de Villiers anchored the innings by playing a valiant knock of 75 off 42 balls and formed a crucial 54-run partnership with Rajat Patidar to help RCB post a total of 171/5. Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to sneak out a 1-run win by restricting Delhi Capitals of 170/4 in 20 overs.

6. 79* vs Scotland (T20I)

AB de Villiers had been one of the batting mainstays for South Africa across all formats of the game, In T20Is, the right-handed batter played one of his finest knocks against Scotland in the 2009 T20 World Cup, playing a brilliant innings of 79 off 34 balls at a strike rate of 232.35. His knock laced five fours and six sixes. AB de Villiers’s explosive batting helped Proteas post a commanding total of 211/5 in 20 overs and secured 130-run victory after the bowlers bundled Scotland for 81 runs in 15.4 overs.

7. 119 vs India (ODI)

AB de Villiers played one of his finest innings in his ODI career against India in Mohali in 2015. He walked out to bat at no.4 when South Africa were 187/2 and played a scintillating innings of 119 off 61 balls while forming a 211-run partnership for the third wicket with Faf du Plessis (133 off 115 balls) to help Proteas post a total of 438/4 in 50 overs. AB de Villiers batted at an impressive strike rate of 195.08 and his innings laced 3 fours and 11 sixes. Eventually, South Africa went on to win by 214 runs by bundling out India for 224 in 36 overs.

