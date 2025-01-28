'Growing suspicion': Rafael Nadal's coach questions Novak Djokovic's injuries after Australian Open exit

Novak Djokovic stunned the spectators at the Rod Laver Arena after he decided to retire from the semifinal against Alexander Zverev following the opening set defeat due to a hamstring injury. 
 

Tennis
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 7:01 PM IST

Legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal’s coach and uncle Toni Nadal has questioned the authenticity of Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic’s injuries following his shock exit from the Australian Open 2025. Djokovic stunned the spectators at the Rod Laver Arena after he decided to retire from the semifinal against Alexander Zverev following the opening set defeat due to a hamstring injury. 

In the first set, the Serbian tennis star didn’t show any sign of discomfort as he put on a brilliant display against Alexander Zverev, with the German star edging out Novak Djokovic in a tense tiebreak, winning 7-6. However, before the beginning of the second set, Djokovic had a word with Zverev before shaking hands with the on-chair umpire to officially retire from the semifinal.

While leaving the Rod Laver, Novak Djokovic was booed by a section of the crowd as they believed that the 10-time Australian Open retired from the match due to booing rather than injury. Rafael Nadal’s former coach and uncle Toni has cast doubts on the ‘growing suspicion’ of Djokovic’s injuries over the years. He added that there has been similar patterns applied by Serbian tennis star’s on several occasions while withdrawing from the match or tournament due to injuries. 

“Firstly, I understand that the public showed their disappointment and anger at being deprived of the spectacle they had been expecting after having paid for it. The second and perhaps most significant reason is that over the years, there has been a growing suspicion around Novak, due to his expressions or histrionics, casting doubt on the authenticity of his injuries." Toni wrote in a column for El Pais. 

“When a player faces physical problems in such a match, they typically delay the decision to withdraw until the last moment. They call the physio, struggle through a few games with limitations and only when realising the inevitable, do they opt for retirement.

“On several occasions, we have seen Novak with similar performances, using facial expressions and body language that contradict what we see on the court, raising doubts about the authenticity of his issues," he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

With his sudden retirement from the Australian Open 2025, Novak Djokovic’s quest for his unprecedented 11th Australian Open triumph and the record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title came to an abrupt end. Novak Djokovic was unsure whether he would be able to play the semifinal against Alexander Zverev as he didn’t turn up for two practice sessions due to leg injury. The 37-year-old’s availability for the semifinal was confirmed just 90 minutes before the match. 

Toni Nadal slammed the fans for booing at Novak Djokovic, stating that the 10-time Australian Open didn’t deserve such a send-off. 

“I believe that a great champion like the Serbian, someone who has contributed to writing the most glorious pages of tennis history, should not depart in this manner from any court and even less so from the Rod Laver Arena, where he holds the records for victories and titles," he wrote.

This was not the first time Novak Djokovic retired in the middle of the match. Last year at the French Open, the 37-year-old withdrew before the quarterfinals match against Casper Ruud due to knee injury. At the 2023 Australian Open, Djokovic had an abdominal tear, but he still went on to clinch his record 10th title at the Melbourne Park. 

