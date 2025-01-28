NextEra Energy Stock In Focus As Firm Maintains Guidance For Upcoming Years: Retail Turns Bullish

The Florida-headquartered clean energy company posted its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings last week, in line with Wall Street estimates, according to Stocktwits data.

First Published Jan 28, 2025, 8:04 PM IST

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) were in focus in pre-market trade on Tuesday after the company maintained its earnings guidance for fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

The company also said it has taken steps to restart its nuclear power plant in Iowa.

During its fourth-quarter earnings, NextEra underscored its earnings forecast for 2025 in the range of $3.45 to $3.70.

The firm has now reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal years 2026 and 2027. It expects its 2026 EPS to grow between 5% and 8% year-on-year, rising between $3.63 and $4.00. For fiscal year 2027, the company expects its EPS to rise between $3.85 and $4.32.

“NextEra Energy's expected funding plan from 2024-2027 remains unchanged, including equity units of $5 billion to $7 billion and asset recycling of $5 billion to $6 billion,” the firm said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the NextEra stock entered the ‘bullish’ (57/100) territory from ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volume also saw an uptick at the time of writing.

NEE retail sentiment.jpg NEE sentiment and message volume January 28, 2025, as of 8 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, one user posted a technical analysis of the NextEra stock, underscoring their bull thesis.

NextEra Energy’s stock price has experienced volatility over the past six months, falling by nearly 0.7%. However, over the past year, it has gained nearly 24%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

