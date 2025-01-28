Jasprit Bumrah wins ICC Cricketer of the Year award, emulates Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah was nominated alongside Travis Head of Australia, and England's Joe Root and Harry Brook for the prestigious ICC award.

Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 5:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 5:58 PM IST

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has added another feather to his cap in his international career. Bumrah has been honoured with the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024 on Monday, January 28. 

The individual ICC award was given to the best player based on their performances throughout the year across all formats of the game. Jasprit Bumrah was nominated alongside Travis Head of Australia, and England's Joe Root and Harry Brook for the prestigious ICC award. 

However, Bumrah has managed to beat the remaining three nominees in order to win Sir Garfield Sobers award for the Men’s Cricketer of the Year Award. With this, pacer became the fourth Indian player after Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin to win the prestigious individual ICC award. 

(More to come…)
 

