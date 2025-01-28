‘There’s really no way back’: Rio Ferdinand on Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford, who has not featured for Manchester United since December 12, has been consistently left out of the squad by Ruben Amorim.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has expressed his belief that Marcus Rashford has no future at the club following stinging comments made by manager Ruben Amorim.

Rashford, who has not featured for United since December 12, has been consistently left out of the squad by Amorim. In the only game where Rashford was named as a substitute, he remained unused.

When asked about Rashford’s exclusion from the squad for United’s 1-0 win at Fulham on Sunday, Amorim made a scathing remark, citing the player’s lack of effort in training. He went so far as to compare Rashford unfavorably to Jorge Vital, United's 63-year-old goalkeeping coach.

“The reason is the training, what I think a footballer should do in training, in life, and every day... I will put (in) Vital before I put (in) a player who doesn't give the maximum every day,” Amorim stated, continuing his trend of bold and controversial remarks since taking over in November.

Also read: Is Marcus Rashford heading to Barcelona? Man United star's representatives 'held talks' with Catalan club

Ferdinand, who enjoyed a decorated 12-year career at Old Trafford, winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League, said such comments would be deeply humiliating for any player. Speaking on the "Rio Ferdinand Presents" podcast, he explained:

"If I was that player that the manager said that about... embarrassment.

“We all have days off or moments when we're not performing well, lacking confidence, but effort isn't really one of the things I would want to be hearing a manager say is lacking in my makeup.

"That's a damning comment because I think he knows what the reaction is after that comment. He's not saying that without thinking, 'Where does this go after?' There's really no way back for Marcus after that, I don't think, with that type of comment."

Rashford himself admitted in December that he was “ready for a new challenge.” However, with just one week left in the January transfer window, the England international finds himself in limbo.

European giants Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan are among the clubs reportedly interested in the 27-year-old forward, who has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for Manchester United.

Any potential transfer, however, is complicated by Rashford’s hefty £300,000-a-week ($374,000) salary, with his current deal running until 2028.

Latest Videos