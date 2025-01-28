'UCC will strengthen democracy', says PM Modi, day after Uttarakhand implementation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Uttarakhand for becoming the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code, calling it a key step in strengthening democracy. He highlighted the UCC's role in ensuring equality, though critics argue it challenges Islamic personal laws on marriage and inheritance.

'UCC will strengthen democracy', says PM Modi, day after Uttarakhand implementation vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 8:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 8:37 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, describing it as a significant step in strengthening the democratic spirit of the country. His remarks came on Tuesday, a day after Uttarakhand became the first state in India to adopt the UCC.  

Speaking at the inauguration of the 38th National Games, the Prime Minister congratulated the Uttarakhand government for this milestone decision. “Yesterday, Uttarakhand became the state to implement the Uniform Civil Code. I congratulate the Uttarakhand government for this,” he said. Modi expressed his happiness at the state's rapid progress, adding, “After offering prayers to Baba Kedar, I felt that this is the decade of Uttarakhand. The state is developing rapidly.”  

Uttarakhand implements Uniform Civil Code: What it means for married people & live-in couples | Explained

The UCC, which aims to replace personal laws governing marriage, divorce, and inheritance with a common civil law for all citizens, has long been a goal of PM Modi and the BJP. He referred to the UCC as a "Secular Civil Code," highlighting its potential to uphold the Constitution's values by ensuring equality and eliminating discrimination.  

Uniform Civil Code officially in force in Uttarakhand, first state to do so (WATCH)

While the move has been hailed by supporters as a step towards greater unity, it has drawn criticism from Muslim leaders and others who argue that the UCC challenges traditional Islamic laws on marriage, divorce, and inheritance.  

“Uttarakhand implementing the UCC just yesterday is a testament to strengthening the spirit of the Constitution. This will ensure that there is no discrimination against anyone,” the Prime Minister said during his address. The introduction of the UCC in Uttarakhand has ignited nationwide discussions on the potential of a uniform civil framework for the entire country

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Two boys who left home due to frustration return after spending Rs 500 vkp

Bengaluru: Two boys who left home due to frustration return after spending Rs 500

Tamil Nadu: NIA arrests Chennai ambulance driver for recruiting youths to ISIS vkp

Tamil Nadu: NIA arrests Chennai ambulance driver for recruiting youths to ISIS

Indian Army places order for indigenous VTOL, FPV drones with IG drones vkp

Indian Army places order for indigenous VTOL, FPV drones with IG drones

Two women harassed, groped by bike-borne men in Lucknow; disturbing video emerges (WATCH) shk

Two women harassed, groped by bike-borne men in Lucknow; disturbing video emerges (WATCH)

17-year-old girl kills self after exploring 'what happens after death' on Google in Nagpur anr

17-year-old girl kills self after exploring 'what happens after death' on Google in Nagpur

Recent Stories

Ciena Stock Surges After Price Target Hike By JPMorgan, Analysts Highlight ‘Interesting’ Entry Point: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Ciena Stock Surges After Price Target Hike By JPMorgan, Analysts Highlight ‘Interesting’ Entry Point: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

AT&T Stock Snags Price Target Hikes After Solid Q4 Results: Retail Mood Remains Positive

AT&T Stock Snags Price Target Hikes After Solid Q4 Results: Retail Mood Remains Positive

JetBlue Reports Upbeat Q4 But Stock Dives On Lower Q1 Revenue Projections: Retail Shrugs It Off

JetBlue Reports Upbeat Q4 But Stock Dives On Lower Q1 Revenue Projections: Retail Shrugs It Off

Elon Musk is skeptical about China's DeepSeek that wiped billions off US stock market; here's why vkp

Elon Musk is skeptical about China's DeepSeek that wiped billions off US stock market; here's why

Bengaluru: Two boys who left home due to frustration return after spending Rs 500 vkp

Bengaluru: Two boys who left home due to frustration return after spending Rs 500

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon