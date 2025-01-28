'UCC will strengthen democracy', says PM Modi, day after Uttarakhand implementation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Uttarakhand for becoming the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code, calling it a key step in strengthening democracy. He highlighted the UCC's role in ensuring equality, though critics argue it challenges Islamic personal laws on marriage and inheritance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand, describing it as a significant step in strengthening the democratic spirit of the country. His remarks came on Tuesday, a day after Uttarakhand became the first state in India to adopt the UCC.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 38th National Games, the Prime Minister congratulated the Uttarakhand government for this milestone decision. “Yesterday, Uttarakhand became the state to implement the Uniform Civil Code. I congratulate the Uttarakhand government for this,” he said. Modi expressed his happiness at the state's rapid progress, adding, “After offering prayers to Baba Kedar, I felt that this is the decade of Uttarakhand. The state is developing rapidly.”



The UCC, which aims to replace personal laws governing marriage, divorce, and inheritance with a common civil law for all citizens, has long been a goal of PM Modi and the BJP. He referred to the UCC as a "Secular Civil Code," highlighting its potential to uphold the Constitution's values by ensuring equality and eliminating discrimination.



While the move has been hailed by supporters as a step towards greater unity, it has drawn criticism from Muslim leaders and others who argue that the UCC challenges traditional Islamic laws on marriage, divorce, and inheritance.

“Uttarakhand implementing the UCC just yesterday is a testament to strengthening the spirit of the Constitution. This will ensure that there is no discrimination against anyone,” the Prime Minister said during his address. The introduction of the UCC in Uttarakhand has ignited nationwide discussions on the potential of a uniform civil framework for the entire country

