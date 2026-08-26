Abid Mushtaq's sensational nine-wicket haul (9/99) powered North Zone to a 52-run victory over West Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final. North Zone will now face South Zone in the semi-finals.

Abid Mushtaq produced a match-winning nine-wicket haul as North Zone defeated West Zone by 52 runs in the second quarter-final of the 2026 Duleep Trophy at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 to book their place in the semi-finals against South Zone. Mushtaq finished with match figures of 9 for 99, playing a key role in North Zone's hard-fought victory after West Zone's middle order mounted a strong fightback during the chase.

West Zone resumed the final morning at 220/7, needing 67 runs to complete a target of 286 runs, but North Zone quickly wrapped up the innings. Abid Mushtaq and Nishant Sindhu took the final three wickets (Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande and Urvil Patel) for just 14 runs as West Zone were bowled out for 234. Mushtaq claimed two of the remaining wickets and finished the second innings with figures of 4 for 60.

Day 3: Musheer and Ruturaj Lead West Zone's Chase

West Zone's spinners had earlier brought their side back into the contest by bowling North Zone out for 222 in their second innings. Tanush Kotian took 4 for 46, while Shams Mulani claimed 4 for 78, leaving West Zone with a target of 286.

West Zone responded strongly, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 66 off 70 balls and Musheer Khan making 96. The pair built a strong 111-run partnership that took West Zone to 211 for 4 and put them within sight of the target. However, Nishant Sindhu broke the partnership by dismissing Musheer, who fell just four runs short of a century. Mushtaq then took advantage of the opening and struck again as West Zone suffered a dramatic collapse, losing three wickets for just nine runs. They ended the day at 220 for 7, still needing 67 runs for victory.

Day 2: North Zone Strengthens Position

Earlier, North Zone strengthened their position on Day 2 by bowling West Zone out for 187 in their first innings. Mushtaq led the attack with figures of 5 for 39 from 25.4 overs, while Arshdeep Singh supported him with 3 for 53. Shams Mulani offered resistance with a fighting 52, but West Zone were eventually bowled out and conceded a crucial 64-run first-innings lead.

North Zone then extended their advantage in their second innings. Ayush Badoni scored a quick 50 off 62 balls, while Nishant Sindhu contributed 44 as North Zone built a lead approaching 200 runs by the close of play on Day 2.

Day 1: North Zone Bat First After Middle-Order Stumble

On Day 1, North Zone won the toss and elected to bat but suffered a middle-order collapse against West Zone's bowling attack. Tushar Deshpande took 4 for 57 and Tanush Kotian claimed 4 for 72 as North Zone slipped from 117 for 2 to 220 for 9. Anshul Kamboj provided a late boost for North Zone, scoring a quickfire 60 off 52 balls, including five fours and five sixes, to help his side reach 251.

In reply, West Zone lost early wickets as Abid Mushtaq dismissed opener Prithvi Shaw for 22, while Arshdeep Singh removed Harvik Desai for 3. West Zone ended the opening day on 31/2. (ANI)

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