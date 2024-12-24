Vaikunta Ekadashi 2025: TTD opens online ticket booking – Why this special darshan is so popular

During the Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrations, the sacred Vaikunta Dwaram, encircling the sanctum sanctorum, will remain open for darshan throughout the ten-day period, adding to the spiritual significance of the event.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated online bookings for the much-awaited Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan at the sacred Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. Celebrated from January 10 to 19, 2025, this revered event attracts lakhs of devotees seeking divine blessings at one of the most sacred hill shrines in India.

Online ticket booking details:

The booking for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets began at 11 am on December 23, 2024, with Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets becoming available from 11 am on December 24, 2024. Devotees can book their tickets through TTD's official website.

During the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations, the sacred Vaikunta Dwaram, encircling the sanctum sanctorum, will remain open for darshan throughout the ten-day period, adding to the spiritual significance of the event.

In a bid to accommodate the massive number of pilgrims, the TTD has arranged for Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens to be distributed at eight centers in Tirupati and one in Tirumala. Only devotees holding valid darshan tokens will be permitted entry for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.

The TTD Chief Engineer has assured that distribution facilities have been optimised to ensure a seamless experience for devotees. The arrangements are geared to handle the massive crowds while maintaining the sanctity and order of the event.

Amenities for pilgrims:

The TTD has made elaborate arrangements to provide a comfortable and spiritually fulfilling experience for all pilgrims. Free food distribution (Annadanam) services will operate from 6 am to midnight, offering tea, coffee, milk, and snacks to devotees. To cater to the high demand, a buffer stock of 3.5 lakh laddus has been prepared.

Local police and TTD officials are working in tandem to manage the traffic flow around the temple, ensuring a hassle-free journey for pilgrims.

Why Vaikunta Ekadasi is so popular:

Vaikunta Ekadasi holds immense spiritual significance, showcasing the opening of the Vaikunta Dwaram or "gateway to heaven." Devotees believe that participating in the darshan on this auspicious day ensures liberation from the cycle of life and death. The serene atmosphere of Tirumala, combined with the elaborate rituals and divine chants, makes this celebration a profoundly moving experience.

