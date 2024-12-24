Vaikunta Ekadashi 2025: TTD opens online ticket booking – Why this special darshan is so popular

During the Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrations, the sacred Vaikunta Dwaram, encircling the sanctum sanctorum, will remain open for darshan throughout the ten-day period, adding to the spiritual significance of the event.

Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025: TTD opens online ticket booking Why this special sarshan is so popular AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 11:10 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated online bookings for the much-awaited Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan at the sacred Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. Celebrated from January 10 to 19, 2025, this revered event attracts lakhs of devotees seeking divine blessings at one of the most sacred hill shrines in India.

Online ticket booking details:

The booking for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets began at 11 am on December 23, 2024, with Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets becoming available from 11 am on December 24, 2024. Devotees can book their tickets through TTD's official website.

Tamil Nadu weather prediction: Chennai, other districts likely to receive HEAVY rainfall for next 6 days

During the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations, the sacred Vaikunta Dwaram, encircling the sanctum sanctorum, will remain open for darshan throughout the ten-day period, adding to the spiritual significance of the event.

In a bid to accommodate the massive number of pilgrims, the TTD has arranged for Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens to be distributed at eight centers in Tirupati and one in Tirumala. Only devotees holding valid darshan tokens will be permitted entry for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.

The TTD Chief Engineer has assured that distribution facilities have been optimised to ensure a seamless experience for devotees. The arrangements are geared to handle the massive crowds while maintaining the sanctity and order of the event.

Amenities for pilgrims:

The TTD has made elaborate arrangements to provide a comfortable and spiritually fulfilling experience for all pilgrims. Free food distribution (Annadanam) services will operate from 6 am to midnight, offering tea, coffee, milk, and snacks to devotees. To cater to the high demand, a buffer stock of 3.5 lakh laddus has been prepared.

Local police and TTD officials are working in tandem to manage the traffic flow around the temple, ensuring a hassle-free journey for pilgrims.

SHOCKING! Bengaluru software engineer loses Rs 11.8 crore in 'digital arrest' scam

Why Vaikunta Ekadasi is so popular:

Vaikunta Ekadasi holds immense spiritual significance, showcasing the opening of the Vaikunta Dwaram or "gateway to heaven." Devotees believe that participating in the darshan on this auspicious day ensures liberation from the cycle of life and death. The serene atmosphere of Tirumala, combined with the elaborate rituals and divine chants, makes this celebration a profoundly moving experience.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

World Meditation Day 2024: 10 Sadhguru quotes on the importance of Meditation ATG

World Meditation Day 2024: 10 Sadhguru quotes on the importance of Meditation

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala anr

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala

Guruvayur Ekadashi Today december 11 2024 significance, puja timings, history anr

Guruvayur Ekadashi Today; Know significance of this Ekadashi

5 Vastu tips to remove negative energy from home vkp

5 Vastu tips to remove negative energy from home

Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2024: From Aries to Pisces; here's how your day will be today gcw

Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2024: From Aries to Pisces; here's how your day will be today

Recent Stories

Performance based salary hike for central govt employees: Modi government plans to implement new process AJR

Performance-based salary hike for central govt employees: Modi government plans to implement new process

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge dissent over NHRC Chairperson selection, propose alternative candidates snt

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge dissent over NHRC Chairperson selection, propose alternative candidates

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it? gcw

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it?

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be 'last' one, issues threat for 3 days (WATCH) snt

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Mahakumbh Mela 2025 will be 'last' one, issues threat for 3 days (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH) dmn

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon