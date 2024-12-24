SHOCKING! Bengaluru software engineer loses Rs 11.8 crore in 'digital arrest' scam

A 39-year-old software engineer fell victim to a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam, losing Rs 11.8 crore. Impersonating police and TRAI officials, fraudsters convinced him his Aadhaar was misused for money laundering, coercing him into transferring funds for 'verification.'

First Published Dec 24, 2024, 8:58 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

A 39-year-old software engineer became a victim to a "digital arrest" scam and lost Rs 11.8 crore when fraudsters impersonating police officials claimed that his Aadhaar card was being misused to open bank accounts for money laundering, police said on Monday. They said that the scam took place between November 25 and December 12.

According to police, the victim claimed in his complaint that he was called on November 11 by someone posing as a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officer. According to the accused officer, harassing texts and unlawful ads were sent using his SIM card, which was connected to the Aadhaar card. The scammer further claimed that a case had been filed at Mumbai's Colaba Cyber Police Station in relation to this.

According to the FIR, he later received a call from someone posing as a police official who said that his Aadhaar information was being used fraudulently to create bank accounts for money laundering. In addition to warning him to keep the information private, the scammer also threatened to have him physically arrested if he did not help with the virtual probe.

According to the FIR, he then received a call from someone requesting that he download the Skype program. After doing so, a man purportedly wearing a Mumbai police uniform video-called him and said that a businessman had used his Aadhaar to create a bank account and make transactions of Rs 6 crore.

However, the complainant claims that on November 25, a second guy in a police uniform called him on Skype, claiming that his case was being heard at the top court and threatening to arrest his family if he did not comply.

Citing a fake Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the fraudsters allegedly asked him to transfer funds to certain accounts on the pretext of "verification purposes" or face legal consequences. The victim allegedly moved a total of Rs 11.8 crore to different bank accounts over time out of fear of being arrested, according to the FIR. But when they began requesting additional money, the victim realized he had been duped and filed a police report. According to police, a complaint for cheating and cheating by impersonation has been filed under the IT Act and pertinent parts of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is now under progress.

