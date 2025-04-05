user
user icon

Ram Navami 2025: How to observe vrat on appearance day of Lord Shri Ram? READ

Ram Navami, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals, will be celebrated on April 6, 2025. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ramachandra, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who is revered for his righteousness, courage, and devotion to dharma.
 

Ram Navami 2025: How to observe vrat on appearance day of Lord Shri Ram? READ anr
Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 3:05 PM IST

Shri Rama Navami is observed on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha (the bright lunar fortnight) in the month of Chaitra (March–April) to mark the birth of Lord Ramachandra. The festival is celebrated with devotion across Bharat and in many parts of the world. On this sacred day, devotees perform the Rama Navami fast (Vrata) to strengthen their spiritual connection and devotion to Lord Rama.

Ram Navami 2025: 6th or 7th April? Shubh Muhurat & Puja Timings Revealed

How to observe Ram Navami?

Rise during Brahma muhurta:

It is advised to wake up early during Brahma-muhurta, which refers to the period approximately one and a half hours before sunrise. This time is considered highly auspicious for engaging in spiritual practices.

Devotees can utilize this serene time to chant the Hare Krishna Mahamantra, listen to bhajans and kirtans dedicated to Lord Rama, or read sacred scriptures such as Valmiki’s Sri Ramayana for spiritual upliftment.

Seva to Lord Shri Ram:

Perform archana to the Lord and by offering service to the Lord, we develop the intelligence to understand Him and love Him.

Rama Navami Fasting Guidelines (Vrata):

On this sacred day, it is recommended to observe a fast until sunset as a way to minimize physical attachments and deepen one's devotion to Lord Rama. For those unable to observe a complete fast, consuming water or fruits is permitted. A traditional offering called Panakam, a sweet drink made with jaggery and spices, can also be prepared and offered to the Lord before partaking in it.

Hear to pastimes (leelas) of Lord Shri Ram:

The Ramayana, one of the greatest epics of all time, beautifully narrates the divine pastimes and heroic deeds of Lord Rama during His time on Earth. The most revered and authentic version was composed by the sage Valmiki, a legendary poet and seer. According to tradition, Valmiki undertook intense austerities for sixty thousand years and was divinely empowered by his guru Narada Muni and Lord Brahma to write the Ramayana for the upliftment of humanity. These sacred events are also briefly summarized by Shukadeva Gosvami in the Srimad-Bhagavatam, highlighting the spiritual depth and timeless nature of Lord Rama’s life and teachings.

Ram Navami 2025: Rare yogas, puja vidhi for new beginnings; Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

thirayattam the divine dance drama celebrating kerala's folkore anr

Thirayattam – The divine dance drama celebrating Kerala's folklore

Kerala: Chottanikkara Devi temple and the tradition of healing illness anr

Kerala: Chottanikkara Devi temple and the tradition of healing illness

Harvard astrophysicist Willie Soon argues God is 'real', cites scientific phenomena as proof vkp

Harvard astrophysicist Willie Soon argues God is 'real', cites scientific phenomena as proof

Attukal Pongala 2025: Know date, time, significance of one of the worlds largest gathering of women devotees anr

Attukal Pongala 2025: Know date, time, significance of world's largest gathering of women devotees

Why do devotees donate hair at Tirupati Balaji temple? The story behind the tradition anr

Why do devotees donate hair at Tirupati Balaji temple? The story behind the tradition

Recent Stories

'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' star Robert Trebor passes away at 71 NTI

'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' star Robert Trebor passes away at 71

IPL 2025: RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal speaks on working with head coach Rahul Dravid HRD

IPL 2025: RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal speaks on working with head coach Rahul Dravid

UGC notifies new rules for recognition of foreign degrees, aims to cut delays and ambiguity shk

UGC notifies new rules for recognition of foreign degrees, aims to cut delays and ambiguity

Cheque book rules 2025: What's new for SBI, HDFC, and ICICI customers? AJR

Cheque book rules 2025: What's new for SBI, HDFC, and ICICI customers?

Malayali Christian priest alleges assault by Odisha Police during ganja search in nearby village dmn

Malayali Christian priest alleges assault by Odisha Police during ganja search in nearby village

Recent Videos

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Video Icon
Prithviraj Sukumaran Gets I-T NOTICE Over ₹40 Cr Film Earnings

Prithviraj Sukumaran Gets I-T NOTICE Over ₹40 Cr Film Earnings

Video Icon
PM Modi's Colombo Visit Lights Up with Culture & Connection

PM Modi's Colombo Visit Lights Up with Culture & Connection

Video Icon
Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Video Icon