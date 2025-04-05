Ram Navami 2025: How to observe vrat on appearance day of Lord Shri Ram? READ

Read Full Article

Shri Rama Navami is observed on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha (the bright lunar fortnight) in the month of Chaitra (March–April) to mark the birth of Lord Ramachandra. The festival is celebrated with devotion across Bharat and in many parts of the world. On this sacred day, devotees perform the Rama Navami fast (Vrata) to strengthen their spiritual connection and devotion to Lord Rama.

How to observe Ram Navami?

Rise during Brahma muhurta:

It is advised to wake up early during Brahma-muhurta, which refers to the period approximately one and a half hours before sunrise. This time is considered highly auspicious for engaging in spiritual practices.

Devotees can utilize this serene time to chant the Hare Krishna Mahamantra, listen to bhajans and kirtans dedicated to Lord Rama, or read sacred scriptures such as Valmiki’s Sri Ramayana for spiritual upliftment.

Seva to Lord Shri Ram:

Perform archana to the Lord and by offering service to the Lord, we develop the intelligence to understand Him and love Him.

Rama Navami Fasting Guidelines (Vrata):

On this sacred day, it is recommended to observe a fast until sunset as a way to minimize physical attachments and deepen one's devotion to Lord Rama. For those unable to observe a complete fast, consuming water or fruits is permitted. A traditional offering called Panakam, a sweet drink made with jaggery and spices, can also be prepared and offered to the Lord before partaking in it.

Hear to pastimes (leelas) of Lord Shri Ram:

The Ramayana, one of the greatest epics of all time, beautifully narrates the divine pastimes and heroic deeds of Lord Rama during His time on Earth. The most revered and authentic version was composed by the sage Valmiki, a legendary poet and seer. According to tradition, Valmiki undertook intense austerities for sixty thousand years and was divinely empowered by his guru Narada Muni and Lord Brahma to write the Ramayana for the upliftment of humanity. These sacred events are also briefly summarized by Shukadeva Gosvami in the Srimad-Bhagavatam, highlighting the spiritual depth and timeless nature of Lord Rama’s life and teachings.

