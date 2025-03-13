Harvard astrophysicist Willie Soon argues God is 'real', cites scientific phenomena as proof

Read Full Article

Harvard astrophysicist Willie Soon believes science and mathematics are evidence of divine presence. In a conversation on the Tucker Carlson Network last year, the Malaysian scientist discussed how certain scientific discoveries and mathematical derivations, which remain unexplained, suggest the existence of a higher power.

During the interview, Soon referenced British physicist Paul Dirac, who, in 1928, predicted the existence of antimatter—specifically, a counterpart to the electron. Four years later, Carl Anderson discovered the positron, a particle identical in mass to an electron but with a positive charge. Soon called this discovery “miraculous,” highlighting how Dirac had predicted it years before any experimental confirmation.

Expanding on the role of mathematics, Soon discussed the concept of closed curvature in spacetime without gravity—a topic that has puzzled physicists for decades. Although he did not mention specific cases, historical studies have explored this extensively.

For example, German mathematician Hermann Weyl introduced the Weyl tensor, which measures spacetime curvature without depending on mass-energy. Similarly, American physicist John Archibald Wheeler’s geometrodynamics theory suggested that all physical phenomena could be understood through the geometry of spacetime, without relying on mass or energy. He also introduced geons—self-contained gravitational or electromagnetic waves.

Additionally, Willem de Sitter’s solutions to Einstein’s field equations describe spacetimes driven by a cosmological constant rather than matter, demonstrating that curvature can exist without mass.

Referring to such instances, Soon emphasized that sometimes, humans must acknowledge forces beyond their comprehension. He concluded, “There are many incidents like this. We must bow down, take a deep breath, and allow ever-present forces to illuminate our lives. God has given us light—we just have to follow it.”

In addition to his views on science and faith, Soon has been an outspoken critic of climate change policies. He strongly opposes reducing CO2 emissions, arguing that such measures interfere with natural processes.

Challenging the idea that humans should regulate carbon dioxide levels, he questioned, “Who are you to decide? Who gives them the right to save planet Earth?”

Soon has long defended CO2’s role in the environment, calling it “the gas of life.” He argues that rising CO2 levels benefit plant growth and food production, warning that reducing emissions could trigger an ecological and humanitarian crisis.

A known climate change skeptic, Soon disputes the mainstream scientific consensus on global warming. He believes that solar variations, rather than human activities, are the primary cause of climate change.

Latest Videos