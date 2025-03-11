Attukal Pongala 2025: Know date, time, significance of world's largest gathering of women devotees

Attukal Pongala is a renowned annual festival held at Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Known as one of the largest gatherings of women devotees, the festival features millions preparing the traditional Pongala to seek the blessings of Attukal Amma.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Attukal Pongala, one of Kerala’s most prominent festivals, is scheduled for Thursday, March 13, 2025. This grand annual ritual honors Attukal Bhagavathy, the revered mother goddess, and takes place at the famous Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.  It is one of the largest gatherings of women devotees in the world. During this festival, millions of women gather to offer Pongala, a sweet dish made of rice, jaggery, coconut, and ghee, which they cook in earthen pots.

The word "Pongala" means "to boil over," and it signifies prosperity and abundance. Women prepare this offering as an expression of their devotion to Attukal Amma, the goddess worshipped at the temple, who is considered an incarnation of Kannaki, a revered figure in Tamil and Kerala traditions.

Attukal Pongala 2025: Date and Time

Attukal Pongala - Thursday, March 13, 2025

Pooram Nakshathram Begins- 04:05 AM on Mar 13, 2025

Pooram Nakshathram Ends- 06:19 AM on Mar 14, 2025

Aduppuvettu (lighting of the hearth) at 10:15 AM.

Pongala Nivedyam (offering) at 1:15 PM.

Purathezhunnalethu rituals at 11:15 PM.

March 14, 2025: The auspicious timing for the Kappazhikkal ritual will be at 10:00pm.

March 15, 2025: The auspicious timing for the Kuruthi Tharpanam ritual will be at 1:00am.

What is Attukal Pongala?

Attukal Pongala is a renowned 10-day festival celebrated at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The festivities commence on the day when the Karthigai star appears in the Malayalam months of Makaram or Kumbham. The grand event concludes with Kuruthitharpanam, a sacred ritual involving symbolic sacrificial offerings performed at night.

Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam

The highlight of the 10-day festival is the ninth day, marked by the grand Attukal Pongala Mahotsavam. On this day, millions of women devotees assemble around the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple and line the streets of Thiruvananthapuram to prepare the sacred Pongala offering. This traditional dish, made from rice, jaggery, coconut, and ghee, is cooked in earthen pots as an act of devotion. It is widely believed that offering Pongala with sincere prayers brings divine blessings, prosperity, and the fulfillment of wishes.

