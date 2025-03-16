Kerala: Chottanikkara Devi temple and the tradition of healing illness

Read Full Article

Nestled amidst serene surroundings just 20 kilometers from Kochi city, the Chottanikkara Devi Temple in Ernakulam stands as a beacon of faith and healing in Kerala. Revered as one of the most powerful temples in South India, it is dedicated to Chottanikkara Amma, an incarnation of the Divine Mother. Unlike many temples that are primarily places of worship, Chottanikkara has earned a unique reputation as a spiritual healing center, particularly for those afflicted by mental and psychological disturbances.

The presiding deity, Chottanikkara Amma, is worshipped in three forms:

1. Mahasaraswati in the morning (white attire)

2. Mahalakshmi at noon (crimson red)

3. Durga in the evening (blue attire)

The renowned Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple has two main shrines—Melekkavu and Keezhekkavu

One unique feature of the idol of Goddess Rajarajeswari is that it isn't affixed to the ground but is placed atop sand. In Melekkavu, the deity is also referred to as Lakshmi Narayana, as Lord Vishnu shares the same pedestal with the Goddess. The Goddess Bhadra Kali of the Keezhekkavu temple is renowned for her healing powers, particularly in curing mental illnesses and psychological disorders.

The Tradition of Healing

Chottanikkara is famous for its spiritual healing rituals, particularly for people believed to be possessed by evil spirits or suffering from mental health problems. The temple’s healing practices are deeply rooted in faith and have been passed down through generations.

1. Guruthi Pooja at Keezhkavu Temple: In the temple complex, there is a separate shrine called Keezhkavu, where Bhadrakali is worshipped. The Guruthi Pooja, an evening ritual involving offerings and chanting, is believed to drive away evil spirits and negative energies. Devotees hammer long nails into a large tree near the temple using their foreheads, believing that this ritual can drive out the evil spirit causing mental illness in the afflicted person.

2. Exorcism Practices: It is common to witness individuals being freed from supposed possession during rituals. Devotees are often tied with a sacred thread for protection and are given holy water (theertham) to drink.

3. Healing Prayers: People suffering from chronic illnesses also seek blessings by participating in the Bhagavathi Seva and Chandattam rituals.

Significance

Beyond physical healing, the temple provides emotional and psychological comfort to devotees. It is seen as a sanctuary where faith and tradition meet to offer hope and relief.

