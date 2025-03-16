Kerala: Chottanikkara Devi temple and the tradition of healing illness

The Chottanikkara Devi Temple, located near Ernakulam in Kerala, is one of the most revered temples in the state, renowned not just for its spiritual significance but also for its tradition of healing.
 

Kerala: Chottanikkara Devi temple and the tradition of healing illness anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

Nestled amidst serene surroundings just 20 kilometers from Kochi city, the Chottanikkara Devi Temple in Ernakulam stands as a beacon of faith and healing in Kerala. Revered as one of the most powerful temples in South India, it is dedicated to Chottanikkara Amma, an incarnation of the Divine Mother. Unlike many temples that are primarily places of worship, Chottanikkara has earned a unique reputation as a spiritual healing center, particularly for those afflicted by mental and psychological disturbances.

The Divine Mother is worshipped in three forms

The presiding deity, Chottanikkara Amma, is worshipped in three forms:

1. Mahasaraswati in the morning (white attire)
2. Mahalakshmi at noon (crimson red)
3. Durga in the evening (blue attire)

The renowned Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple has two main shrines—Melekkavu and Keezhekkavu

One unique feature of the idol of Goddess Rajarajeswari is that it isn't affixed to the ground but is placed atop sand. In Melekkavu, the deity is also referred to as Lakshmi Narayana, as Lord Vishnu shares the same pedestal with the Goddess. The Goddess Bhadra Kali of the Keezhekkavu temple is renowned for her healing powers, particularly in curing mental illnesses and psychological disorders.

The Tradition of Healing

Chottanikkara is famous for its spiritual healing rituals, particularly for people believed to be possessed by evil spirits or suffering from mental health problems. The temple’s healing practices are deeply rooted in faith and have been passed down through generations.

1. Guruthi Pooja at Keezhkavu Temple: In the temple complex, there is a separate shrine called Keezhkavu, where Bhadrakali is worshipped. The Guruthi Pooja, an evening ritual involving offerings and chanting, is believed to drive away evil spirits and negative energies. Devotees hammer long nails into a large tree near the temple using their foreheads, believing that this ritual can drive out the evil spirit causing mental illness in the afflicted person.

2. Exorcism Practices: It is common to witness individuals being freed from supposed possession during rituals. Devotees are often tied with a sacred thread for protection and are given holy water (theertham) to drink.

3. Healing Prayers: People suffering from chronic illnesses also seek blessings by participating in the Bhagavathi Seva and Chandattam rituals.

Significance

Beyond physical healing, the temple provides emotional and psychological comfort to devotees. It is seen as a sanctuary where faith and tradition meet to offer hope and relief.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Harvard astrophysicist Willie Soon argues God is 'real', cites scientific phenomena as proof vkp

Harvard astrophysicist Willie Soon argues God is 'real', cites scientific phenomena as proof

Attukal Pongala 2025: Know date, time, significance of one of the worlds largest gathering of women devotees anr

Attukal Pongala 2025: Know date, time, significance of world's largest gathering of women devotees

Why do devotees donate hair at Tirupati Balaji temple? The story behind the tradition anr

Why do devotees donate hair at Tirupati Balaji temple? The story behind the tradition

Amalaki Ekadashi 2025: Know significance, spiritual benefits, fasting rules, story and more anr

Amalaki Ekadashi 2025: Know significance, spiritual benefits, fasting rules, story and more

The Power of Fasting: How this Sacred Tradition enhances spiritual growth and physical well-being anr

The Power of Fasting: How this Sacred Tradition enhances spiritual growth and physical well-being

Recent Stories

Gold price RISES post Holi: Check weekly trends of Gold market ATG

Gold price RISES post Holi: Check weekly trends of Gold market

Saira Banu requests fans not to refer to her as AR Rahman's 'ex-wife', Deets inside MEG

Saira Banu requests fans not to refer to her as AR Rahman's 'ex-wife', Deets inside

Sambhal DM, SP celebrate Holi with colors, dance, and tradition; WATCH viral video ddr

Sambhal DM, SP celebrate Holi today with colors, dance, and tradition; WATCH viral video

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting to tackle rising drug use in state dmn

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls high-level meeting to tackle rising drug use in state

Amazon, Flipkart raided over non-certified products; BIS cracks down with legal action ddr

Amazon, Flipkart raided over non-certified products; Meesho, Myntra, BigBasket also under BIS radar

Recent Videos

Banke Bihari Temple Darshan Timings Updated – Check Aarti Schedule

Banke Bihari Temple Darshan Timings Updated – Check Aarti Schedule

Video Icon
IPL 2025 Countdown Begins: Groups, Playoff Venues & Key Match Dates

IPL 2025 Countdown Begins: Groups, Playoff Venues & Key Match Dates

Video Icon
Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!

Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!

Video Icon
Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Stranded on ISS for Nine Months Finally Set to RETURN!

Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Stranded on ISS for Nine Months Finally Set to RETURN!

Video Icon