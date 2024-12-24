Tamil Nadu weather prediction: Chennai, other districts likely to receive HEAVY rainfall for next 6 days

The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu for the next 6 days.

article_image1
Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu

The northeast monsoon has brought heavy rainfall to various parts of Tamil Nadu. Districts like Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Tiruvannamalai, as well as southern districts like Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi, have experienced significant downpours. The Chennai Meteorological Department reported that from October 1st to December 21st, Tamil Nadu received 34% more rainfall than normal.

article_image2

Tamil Nadu Rains Forecast

The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted the likelihood of rain in Tamil Nadu for the next 6 days. A deep depression in the central west Bay of Bengal moved west-southwest and was located 500 km east of Chennai. This system is expected to move further southwest and be situated between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast.

article_image3

Chennai Rains Expected

Moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in several places in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, and in a few places in Puducherry and Karaikal. Chennai and its suburbs are expected to receive moderate rain on December 24th and 25th.

Light fog is also anticipated in some areas during early mornings. The storm system in the Bay of Bengal is bringing in cool air, limiting rainfall in Tamil Nadu. However, with the system moving towards Tamil Nadu, rain is expected in northern districts, including Chennai, starting today.

article_image4

Heavy Rain Predicted for Tamil Nadu

The storm system is expected to move south, weaken, and make landfall near the delta districts on December 26th, crossing Tamil Nadu and entering the Arabian Sea. This will bring rain across Tamil Nadu on December 26th and 27th. Rainfall is also anticipated in the Western Ghats on December 18th.

 

