Worksport raised $250,000 through a registered direct offering from a private investment firm.

Worksport priced it at $1.2 per unit, more than 100% premium over the stock’s last closing price.

The private firm also expressed interest in investing an additional $10 million in Worksport.

The company reiterated its quarterly revenue goal of $9 million and its gross margin target of 35%.

Shares of Worksport (WKSP) surged more than 38% on Thursday, clocking their biggest single-day gains in more than two years, after the clean energy company secured a direct investment from a New York-based private investment firm at a significant premium.

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WKSP shares briefly climbed above the key $1 level for the first time since May 26.

Worksport Sells Securities At Over 100% Premium

The firm invested $250,000 through a registered direct offering at $1.20 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant. The pricing represented a premium of more than 100% over Worksport’s closing price of around $0.59 on Wednesday. The warrants are exercisable at $1.50 per share.

The firm also expressed interest in investing an additional $10 million, though it will depend on market conditions.

How Will The Financing Boost Worksport’s Operation?

The financing comes as Worksport continues to execute its 2026 growth plan. The company is targeting positive operating cash flow in 2026, supported by growing sales of its tonneau covers, the launch of its Nexus product line, the commercialization of its SOLIS and COR technologies for portable power systems, and the expansion of distribution partnerships.

The company recently added Tri-State Enterprises as a distribution partner, which it expects to become a seven-figure annual account.

Worksport delivered an improved first-quarter performance, with net sales surging nearly 48%, gross profit more than doubling, and gross margin climbing to 26%. The company reiterated its quarterly revenue goal of $9 million and its gross margin target of 35%.

What Does Retail Think Of WKSP?

Retail sentiment surrounding WKSP on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, while message volumes increased by more than 3,000% over a 24-hour period.

The stock has shed nearly 62% of its value so far this year.

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