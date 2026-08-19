Stellantis, GameStop, and Enovix stocks fell to fresh 52-week lows on Tuesday amid company-specific negative catalysts and Wall Street price target cuts.

STLA stock fell 1.37% at close after it announced earlier in the week that it is recalling about 848,511 U.S.-market vehicles amid rearview camera image issues.

GME stock closed down 2.45% amid lingering share dilution fears after it announced a $1.4 billion senior convertible notes issue, which continued to pressure the company.

ENVX stock plunged nearly 13% amid Wall Street price-target cuts after its CEO resigned last week.

Shares of Stellantis N.V. (STLA), GameStop Corp. (GME), and Enovix Corp. (ENVX) fell to fresh 52-week lows on Tuesday as company-specific catalysts and Wall Street caution weighed on prices.

STLA stock fell 1.37% at close after it announced earlier in the week that it is recalling about 848,511 U.S.-market vehicles amid rearview camera image issues.

GME stock closed down 2.45% amid lingering share dilution fears after it announced a $1.4 billion senior convertible notes issue, which continued to pressure the company.

ENVX stock plunged nearly 13% amid Wall Street price target cuts after the resignation of its CEO last week.

Stellantis Plunges On Vehicle Recalls

Stellantis stock fell to a fresh 52-week low of $5.05 on Tuesday, extending to three consecutive sessions of declines after it said earlier in the week that it was recalling vehicles worldwide.

The recall affected 955,000 vehicles globally, including an estimated 848,511 U.S.-market Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles. The company said that the recall was to address radio software issues that could prevent the rearview camera image from appearing on the vehicle's media screen.

The company said that customers will receive an over-the-air radio software update across all affected brands, while adding that it was unaware of any related accidents or injuries related to the problem.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around STLA stock fell from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours. The company’s shares are down nearly 56% so far in 2026.

GameStop Falls On Dilution Concerns, Ongoing Business Challenges

GME stock fell to a fresh 52-week low of $17.92 on Tuesday as a recent issuance of $1.4 billion of senior convertible notes exchanged for common stock raised dilution concerns.

While the transaction reduces debt and interest costs for the company, it will lead to an increase in outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, uncertainty around CEO Ryan Cohen’s reported reconsideration of a potential eBay takeover, coupled with ongoing shift from physical games to digital downloads has continued to pressure its traditional brick-and-mortar business.

Retail sentiment around GME stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. The company’s shares have lost nearly 13% of their value year-to-date.

Enovix Faces Wall Street Concerns Following CEO Exit

ENVX stock fell to a new annual low of $3.06 on Tuesday as Wall Street analysts slashed price targets on the company following the exit of CEO Raj Talluri last week.

As per TheFly, Bank of America lowered the price target on Enovix to $5 from $8 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares, saying that the resignation of the CEO created an "overhang on the stock that adds incremental uncertainty."

Earlier in the week, Loop Capital also cut the price target on Enovix to $15 from $100 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, as per TheFly.

On Monday, Enovix announced that Talluri had resigned as CEO and director, effective Aug. 13, 2026, to pursue another opportunity. The board said that it had appointed CFO Ryan Benton as interim CEO and named chairman T.J. Rodgers as executive chairman while searching for a permanent successor.

However, retail sentiment around ENVX stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. The company’s shares have plunged more than 60% this year.

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