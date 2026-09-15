Oracle is cutting costs even as its AI infrastructure ambitions push spending to record levels.

Oracle is reportedly eliminating more jobs as part of a broader restructuring effort.

The company expects $2.8 billion in fiscal 2026 restructuring costs, including higher severance expenses.

AI infrastructure spending surged to $28.5 billion in Q1, with Oracle projecting up to $95 billion in capex for fiscal 2027.

Oracle shares fell sharply early Tuesday as the company began notifying employees about a fresh round of layoffs, while social media buzzed with posts from workers claiming to have received termination emails.

The latest cuts come even as Wall Street remains bullish on Oracle’s AI bet, with analysts raising price targets on the stock just a day earlier.

Oracle shares were down 1.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday, in line with a pull back in Big Tech stocks after sharp gains the previous day.

“After careful consideration of Oracle’s current business needs,” the company reportedly told affected employees in an email, adding that the redundancies were part of a “broader organizational change.” The notices said Monday was the employees’ last working day.

Several people also began reposting what appeared to be Oracle’s layoff emails on platforms including X, LinkedIn, Reddit and Blind.

Oracle Had Warned Of More Job Cuts

The latest layoffs media reports from last month that Oracle about potential layoffs. The planned cuts were expected to reach double-digit percentages on some teams, according to an internal document cited by Business Insider.

In an exchange filing last week, Oracle said it expected to spend about $2.8 billion on its 2026 restructuring plan, roughly $700 million more than previously projected, with much of the increase tied to employee severance costs.

The effort to reduce payroll comes as the company takes on billions of dollars in debt to finance its AI infrastructure expansion for new cloud contracts.

AI Infrastructure Spending Surges

Oracle reported $28.5 billion in capital expenditures in its fiscal first quarter, up sharply from $8.5 billion a year earlier. The company also maintained its fiscal 2027 capital expenditure forecast at $90 billion to $95 billion.

Oracle has already reduced its workforce significantly this year. Its headcount fell by about 21,000 employees, or 13%, during fiscal 2026, which ended May 31. The company had roughly 141,000 employees before the latest round of cuts.

Retail, Analyst View On ORCL

On Stockwits, the retail sentiment for ORCL remained ‘extremely bullish’ for a second day.

Freedom Broker lowered the firm's price target on Oracle to $205 from $210 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares, according to TheFly.

The research firm Oracle’s Q1 report showed that its AI buildout was shifting from a “pure act of faith” to a more credible growth story, with a backlog beat, infrastructure revenue more than doubling and net debt falling despite record capex.

Currently, 35 out of 43 analysts rate the stock ‘Buy’ or higher, seven rate it ‘Hold,’ and one rates in ‘Sell,’ according to Koyfin. Their average price target of $239 implies an upside of 65% from the stock’s last close.

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