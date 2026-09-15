Shareholder votes set for Oct. 22 as the deal advances toward completion.

Western Australia’s Supreme Court ordered European Lithium to hold shareholder and optionholder meetings.

European Lithium will hold shareholder and scheme votes on Oct. 22, with related-party approvals needed to move the deal forward.

Updated terms offer 0.025-0.045 CRML shares per EUR share.

Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) and European Lithium (EUR) cleared a key court hurdle for their proposed $835 million merger, with Western Australia’s Supreme Court ordering shareholder and optionholder meetings. Investors will vote on the deal Oct. 22, moving the lithium transaction closer to completion.

Court Orders Set The Stage For Critical Metals European Lithium Merger

The Supreme Court of Western Australia on Tuesday directed European Lithium to organize separate meetings for shareholders and listed optionholders. The court also authorized the company to circulate its Scheme Booklet, which is expected to reach securityholders around Sept. 22.

The proposed transaction would see Critical Metals acquire all outstanding European Lithium shares and listed options through separate schemes of arrangement. Last month, the companies changed the share-swap terms from a fixed ratio to a range of 0.025 to 0.045 CRML shares for each EUR share, with a minimum value of $8 and a maximum of $16. European Lithium shareholders are expected to own about 41% of the combined company after the deal closes.

Critical Metals stock traded over 1% lower in Tuesday’s pre-market.

October Votes Take Center Stage

European Lithium will hold a shareholder meeting on Oct. 22 in West Leederville, Western Australia. Investors will also vote on related-party matters, which must be approved for the proposed deals to move forward.

Meanwhile, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has registered European Lithium’s Scheme Booklet dated Sept. 15. The independent expert found the share scheme not fair but reasonable and in shareholders’ best interests, while finding the option scheme fair and reasonable.

The progress comes as the U.S. pushes to strengthen its critical minerals supply chain and reduce its dependence on China. The government has invested billions in the sector, including stakes in companies such as MP Materials (MP). USA Rare Earth (USAR) has also secured about $1.6 billion in federal support, while Critical Metals has received a $120 million funding commitment from the U.S. Export-Import Bank for its Tanbreez project.

CRML Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory. The stock saw a 122% jump in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “COURT GREEN LIGHT. CRML MERGER TRAIN JUST LEFT THE STATION. The biggest near-term uncertainty is now the shareholder vote, not the initial court gate. This is a real bullish catalyst, but it does not mean the merger is finally completed yet...So the court approved the next step.”

CRML stock has declined nearly 7% year to date.

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