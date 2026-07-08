NuScale Power, The Metals Company, and SunPower shares declined to annual lows amid largely negative sentiment and a broader market selloff.

SMR stock plummeted nearly 7% at close on Tuesday as extended commercialization timelines and financial pressures weighed on the company’s shares.

TMC stock fell nearly 5% at close amid a challenging market and is on track to record a fourth consecutive week in the red if the sell-off continues.

SPWR extended declines to 1.15% amid a growing liquidity crisis, despite the appointment of a new CFO.

Shares of NuScale Power Corp. (SMR), The Metals Company Inc. (TMC), and SunPower Corp. (SPWR) tumbled to annual lows amid negative sentiment and delayed timelines for commercialization.

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SMR stock plummeted nearly 7% at close on Tuesday as extended commercialization timelines and financial pressures weighed on the company’s shares.

TMC stock fell nearly 5% at close due to a challenging market, while SPWR extended declines to 1.15% amid its growing liquidity crisis.

NuScale Power Struggles Amid Financial Concerns

Shares of the small modular reactor company slumped to an annual low of $8.64 on Tuesday, a sharp decline from its year-to-date high of $57.42. The steep fall comes amid concerns about its extended commercialization timelines and its profitability.

Despite holding the only approved SMR design in the U.S., the company’s major power projects have delayed target deployment to 2030.

Moreover, NuScale Power reported a weak first quarter, with revenue plunging 96% year over year to $0.57 million, well below both the $13.38 million reported in the same period last year and Wall Street’s $5.57 million estimate. The company attributed the decline largely to lower revenue from the company’s RoPower technology licensing agreement and reduced contributions from Fluor FEED Phase II engineering services.

NuScale also reported a net loss per share of $0.14. The company also reported a $3.7 million increase in research and development expenses compared with the first quarter of 2025.

SMR stock is down 45% this year, with retail sentiment in the ‘bearish’ territory on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

The Metals Company Falls Amid Broader Selloff

TMC stock fell to a 52-week low of $3.86 on Tuesday, on track to record a fourth consecutive week in the red if the selloff continues.

Shares of the deep-sea mining company have been on the decline in recent weeks amid a challenging market and economic developments that have weighed on the company’s shares.

TMC stock is down more than 40% this year despite recent regulatory wins. In May, the company said that the exploration license application submitted by its U.S. subsidiary, TMC USA, had been formally certified by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The certification means NOAA has determined that the application is complete and can now move forward in the regulatory review process.

The Metals Company also signed an agreement with Allseas to develop, commission and operate the first commercial deep-sea nodule collection system in May, paving the way for mineral recovery operations in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around the stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over 24 hours.

SunPower Slumps Amid Liquidity Concerns Despite New CFO Appointment

Shares of SPWR fell to an annual low of $0.58 on Tuesday as worries about its growing liquidity issues weighed on the company even as it appointed a new Chief Financial Officer.

The company appointed Tom Kowalczuk as CFO, effective June 30 as the solar company looks to execute its growth and acquisition strategy. As part of his employment package, Kowalczuk was granted 1 million restricted stock units (RSUs), with 20% vesting after one year and the remainder vesting annually over the following four years, subject to continued employment.

The appointment comes as SunPower faces ongoing financial challenges and severe liquidity issues amid a severe decline in residential solar demand and high interest rates. The company ended its fiscal first quarter of 2026 with a cash balance of just $9.5 million and posted an operating loss of $12.9 million.

SPWR stock is down 64% this year, and retail sentiment has been in the ‘bearish’ territory for about a week.

Source: Stocktwits

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