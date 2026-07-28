Paramount Skydance, Uber and Stem fell to fresh annual lows on Monday amid growing regulatory, competitive, and financial concerns.

Shares of PSKY fell to $7.86, their lowest level in nearly 17 years, after the company announced last week that it had delayed the closing of its planned acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery until June 1, 2027.

UBER shares fell to a 52-week low of $65.41 as slowing growth and rising competition in the autonomous ride-hailing industry have weighed heavily on the company.

STEM shares fell to an annual low of $5.45 on Monday after three consecutive weeks of declines as concerns over its financial health weighed on the company.

Shares of Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY), Uber Inc. (UBER) and Stem Inc. (STEM) tumbled to 52-week lows on Monday amid growing regulatory concerns, competitive pressures, and financial worries.

PSKY stock closed down more than 2% on Monday as the delay of its planned merger with Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) to next year.

UBER stock recovered to close up about 3.4%, while STEM stock also closed about 1.64% higher after falling to annual lows during trading hours.

Paramount’s WBD Merger Delay Weighs On Stock

Shares of PSKY fell to $7.86, their lowest level in nearly 17 years, after the company announced last week that it had delayed the closing of its planned $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery until June 1, 2027, or until a federal court rules on an antitrust lawsuit challenging the deal.

The lawsuit, filed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 12 other states, was filed on the basis that the merger could reduce competition across films, cable television, and streaming services, potentially leading to higher prices for consumers.

Despite the delay, CEO David Ellison said the company remains confident the transaction will be approved. However, a report from Barron’s said that Wall Street is estimating a little more than a 50% chance that the deal will close at all.

Meanwhile, retail traders on Stocktwits remain ‘bullish’ on PSKY. The stock has declined more than 37% this year.

Uber Tumbles On Competitive Concerns, End Of Waymo Partnership

UBER shares fell to a 52-week low of $65.41 during regular trading hours on Monday, falling about 32% from its 52-week high, as slowing growth and rising competition in the autonomous ride-hailing industry have weighed heavily on the company.

Meanwhile, reports that Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo plans to end its robotaxi partnership with the company and launch its own app in Austin and Atlanta from January 2028 have pressured the shares further.

Although Waymo vehicles will remain on the Uber app until at least May 2028, the move has heightened concerns over Uber's long-term position in autonomous mobility.

Despite the concerns, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the stock improved from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ over 24 hours. UBER stock is down nearly 18% in 2026.

Wall Street Concerns Pull Back Stem

STEM shares fell to an annual low of $5.45 on Monday after three straight weeks of declines as concerns over its financial health weighed on the company.

Barclays slashed its price target on the stock to $8 from $18, while maintaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, citing continued weakness in the electric vehicle charging market. The revised target still implies an upside of about 43% from its last close.

The price target cut came despite Stem's new agreement with Bluesphere Ventures to support battery energy storage projects in New York. Barclays said the deal underscores Stem's strategic shift toward higher-margin software and managed services. However, financial concerns overshadowed any optimism, with ongoing cash burn and high debt levels weighing on sentiment.

Stem's latest quarterly results reported a revenue decline of 11% year-over-year to $29 million, although adjusted EBITDA improved.

Meanwhile, retail traders on Stocktwits remain ‘bullish’ on STEM. The stock has declined more than 67% this year.

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