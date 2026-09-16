Alex Fink said Ratel’s combat-tested technology, existing contracts, and unmanned ground vehicles could enable larger drone swarm deployments.

Swarmer CEO Alex Fink said Rotel fits the company’s plan to acquire combat-tested Ukrainian technology.

He said UGVs could serve as autonomous launch platforms for drones, interceptors and air defense systems.

Swarmer shares fell over 41% this week as the lock-up expiration released 9.35 million shares, while Ratel deal-related dilution concerns added pressure.

Swarmer Inc. (SWMR) stock is on track for its worst week on record as investors weigh dilution concerns following the company’s planned Ratel Robotics acquisition. President and U.S. CEO Alex Fink defended the deal, saying unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) could serve as launch platforms that make larger autonomous drone swarms practical in combat.

Swarmer stock inched nearly 2% higher overnight Tuesday. The stock has fallen more than 41% so far this week as the expiration of its post-IPO lock-up freed about 9.35 million shares, or nearly 59% of shares outstanding. Investors are also concerned about the company’s planned acquisition of Ratel Robotics for up to $224 million in cash and stock, which could involve issuing more shares and increasing dilution.

UGVs Could Become Launchpads For Drone Swarms

In an interview with Schwab Network, Fink described Ratel Robotics as an example of the type of company Swarmer wants to bring into its broader platform.

“Since we have access and we have good visibility into the Ukrainian ecosystem, we intend to acquire or partner with the best combat-tested technology in Ukraine. All the companies that have the best traction, the best growth, the best ability to actually perform in live combat, we would like to have those on board.”

He said software remains central to Swarmer’s strategy because it enables autonomous systems to coordinate and operate as groups. According to Fink, UGVs could provide a foundation for deploying aerial drones, interceptors and air defense equipment.

“All of those make more sense if they launch off a platform that is already autonomous and can drive into the field without humans being in harm's way.”

Why Swarmer Chose Ratel Robotics

Fink said Ratel stood out for its technical capabilities and battlefield demand and noted that the company does not rely heavily on sales staff, government-relations teams or lobbyists, saying frontline users have driven demand for its systems. He added that the company has 86 disclosed contracts, with the Ukrainian government typically paying about 70% upfront. Additional contracts remain under discussion and have not yet been disclosed.

“Specifically for us, this company also made perfect sense because, as I mentioned, we are currently very focused on aerial assets and this allows us to provide the launch platform for them so that if our software can support swarms of up to 700 drones, nobody can set up 700 drones in the field right now because it takes six hours and within 10 minutes you have incoming enemy fire.”

SWMR Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory. The stock saw a 1,725% surge in message volume over the past month with a 4.6% gain in watchers.

A user said, “Buying the dead cat bounce here, way over sold!”

SWMR stock has cratered over 25% year-to-date.

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