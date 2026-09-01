The selloff shows a growing gap between the overall market and companies more affected by high interest rates, price cuts and weaker business spending.

Nio shares fell to a yearly low of $4.23 as investors waited for its Q2 results on Sept. 1.

Opendoor shares hit a 52-week low of $3.15 as investors worried that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in September.

Aptiv shares fell on slower auto production and delays to EV projects.

Nio Inc. (NIO), Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) and Aptiv PLC (APTV) hit fresh 52-week lows on Monday as investors punished growth stocks facing earnings uncertainty, margin pressure and macro headwinds.

Nio stock fell 3%, while Opendoor and Aptiv stocks dropped more than 2% each.

Nio Faces Earnings Anxiety

Nio’s stock fell to an annual low of $4.23 as investors await the company's second-quarter results, due Sept. 1. The EV maker delivered 35,934 vehicles in July, a 71% increase from a year earlier.

Nio's three-brand strategy also continues to expand, with the NIO marque accounting for 20,008 July deliveries, followed by 10,155 from ONVO and 5,771 from FIREFLY. However, aggressive discounting across China's electric-vehicle market remains a major concern because lower prices can squeeze profits.

Analysts see Q2 revenue of ¥33.28 billion ($4.95 billion), according to Fiscal.ai data. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

Opendoor Takes Housing Hit

Opendoor stock reached a 52-week low of $3.15 as investors reacted to signals that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in September. Higher rates can hurt the housing market by making mortgages more expensive.

To add to the woes, the online home-buying platform had reported a loss of $0.17 per share in Q2, wider than the $0.08 analyst expectation. Revenue of $883 million also fell short of the $902.6 million consensus forecast. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

Aptiv Confronts Slower Auto Demand

Aptiv stock dropped to an annual low of $44.55, extending its Q2 sales weakness. Slower vehicle production and delays in some EV projects added to the pressure on the stock.

Earlier this month, Barclays cut Aptiv’s price target to $65 from $73 but kept its Overweight rating, saying growth could slow in the second half of 2026. TD Cowen also lowered its price target to $77 from $90 but kept a Buy rating after being disappointed by the company’s second-half outlook.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory. So far this year, NIO, OPEN and APTV stocks have declined between 17% and 45%.

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