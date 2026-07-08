Investors favored companies benefiting from biotech deals, rising power demand from AI data centers, and cost-cutting efforts to improve profits.

Crinetics shares hit a record $83.63 after Vertex agreed to buy the company for about $10 billion.

Dominion Energy shares climbed to a three-year high of $70.59 as investors were optimistic about its growing role in powering AI data centers.

RBC Capital raised BioCryst's price target to $14, while Wedbush said it could become a takeover target following the Crinetics deal.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX), Dominion Energy (D), and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) stocks climbed to new 52-week highs on Tuesday as investors favored companies tied to major acquisition activity, artificial intelligence-driven infrastructure demand, and disciplined cost management.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals surged 98%, while Dominion Energy and BioCryst gained 0.8% and 8%, respectively.

Crinetics Draws Buyout Premium

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock reached a record high of $83.63 after Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) agreed to acquire the company in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $10 billion, or $85 per share. The offer represented a 102% premium over the company's closing price on Monday and marks Vertex's largest acquisition to date.

The acquisition gives Vertex access to Crinetics' commercial endocrine portfolio, including PALSONIFY, an oral treatment for acromegaly, as well as late-stage pipeline candidate atumelnant for congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

TD Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren downgraded Crinetics to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ following the deal announcement and removed his price target, noting that the 102% takeover premium leaves little room for further upside.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Dominion Benefits From AI Power Demand

Dominion Energy’s stock extended its rally, hitting over a three-year high of $70.59 on Tuesday as investors continued to focus on its proposed merger with NextEra Energy (NEE) and its growing role in supplying electricity to data centers.

The company has a large pipeline of power projects in Northern Virginia, one of the world's largest data center markets, bringing it to benefit from rising AI-related electricity demand.

Retail sentiment around the stock dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ the previous day.

BioCryst Prioritizes Cash Flow

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.02 as the company continued shifting its focus to commercial operations. It plans to close its Birmingham research center and rely on outside partners for early-stage research, a move expected to cut costs and help it become profitable soon

RBC Capital raised its price target on the stock to $14, saying biotech stocks have gained momentum on strong clinical data, a more supportive FDA outlook, and renewed acquisition activity.

Also, Wedbush said the high takeover premium for Crinetics could increase interest in other rare disease companies, including BioCryst as a potential acquisition target. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, while CRNX stock has surged 79%, D and BCRX stocks have gained 19% and 40%, respectively.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<