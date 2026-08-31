OpenAI has reached a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate for its ChatGPT advertising unit, creating fresh competition for established digital ad giants.

OpenAI announced its advertising business reached a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate under 200 days after launching ads inside ChatGPT.

Self-service ad platform access is expanding beyond initial markets into additional regions across South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

The expansion provides a new avenue to narrow the financial gap with key rivals like Anthropic while exerting downward pressure on major digital advertising competitors like Meta, Alphabet, and Reddit.

OpenAI hit a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate for its chatbot advertising division, the ChatGPT maker announced on Monday, amounting to nearly 2.5% of its $40 billion total revenue run rate.

Less than 200 days after introducing sponsored placements within ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence firm is scaling up its self-service portal to let advertisers across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia manage and buy ad space directly.

Data from web analytics firm Similarweb, accessed by Barron’s, shows that approximately 26% of ChatGPT responses currently include a sponsored ad. These ads trigger dynamically when user queries demonstrate a clear commercial or purchase intent. Industry analysts note that early adopters of generative AI ad channels stand to gain a competitive advantage in reaching targeted consumers.

Financial Growth and Rivals

While total quarterly revenue reached $6.7 billion in June, advertising represents a rapidly growing component of OpenAI's overall monetization plan ahead of an expected initial public offering (IPO).

The accelerated ad push helps OpenAI close the revenue distance with key rivals like Anthropic, which reported $11.6 billion in June quarter revenue. Unlike OpenAI, Anthropic has publicly resisted introducing commercial ad units into its Claude chatbot to maintain an ad-free user workspace.

“Our next phase of growth will bring ChatGPT Ads to more markets and introduce additional formats, objectives, buying options, and measurement capabilities. We will also explore new ways for businesses to interact with consumers in more native ways in ChatGPT,” OpenAI said in a statement.

Digital Ad Market Reactions

The rapid scaling of OpenAI’s ad platform signals new disruption in the digital ad landscape. Shares of established ad-supported platforms fell following the announcement, including Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), and Reddit (RDDT).

Because digital advertising budgets are finite, introducing a high-engagement conversational AI platform poses a distinct threat to traditional digital media companies competing for ad dollars.

“Recent examples include an ecommerce advertiser achieving a 3x return on ad spend across its campaigns over 28 days, while a technology partner reported that more than 80% of ad-driven ChatGPT traffic is from new customers,” OpenAI said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits related to OpenAI was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volume.

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