Considering a registered voter population of over 234 million in the U.S., as per the latest official nationwide figures from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), Trump’s promise would amount to $1.173 trillion.

The proposed $1.173 trillion dividend payment would equal roughly 3.6% of the U.S. gross domestic product, based on current-dollar GDP of about $32.48 trillion.

If financed via federal borrowing, the payout would amount to roughly 3.1% of the U.S. national debt.

As per the Department of War, the American national defense budget for fiscal year 2026 was about $1.01 trillion.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if Republicans continue to hold Congress following November's election, ​he would issue a $5,000 ‌dividend to every adult in the country.

"If the Republicans ⁠win the House of Representatives ​and the United States ​Senate, both of them ... because of our tremendous strength and success economically, ​I will issue a ​dividend to every adult citizen in ‌the ⁠United States of America for $5,000," Trump reportedly said at a Republican convention in Dallas, as per Reuters.

Considering a registered voters population of 234,504,358 in the U.S., as per the latest official nationwide figures from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), this would amount to $1.173 trillion.

Stimulus Exceeds Defense Budget, 15x Federal Education Budget

The proposed $1.173 trillion dividend payment would equal roughly 3.6% of the U.S. gross domestic product, based on current-dollar GDP of about $32.48 trillion. If financed via federal borrowing, the payout would amount to roughly 3.1% of the U.S. national debt, which stood at about $38 trillion in 2026.

Additionally, for context, the U.S. Department of War reported that the American national defense budget for fiscal year 2026 was about $1.01 trillion, covering the Pentagon, military branches, nuclear weapons programs, and other national defense activities. This was later upgraded to $1.05 trillion. At $1.173 trillion, a $5,000 dividend payment to every registered voter in the U.S. would cost about $123 billion more than the entire annual defense budget.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Education received about $79 billion in discretionary funding for fiscal year 2026, based on the final congressional appropriation. The president's proposed stimulus package would be equivalent to roughly 15 years of the Department of Education’s annual discretionary funding.

Retail Traders Get Buzzing About Trump’s Midterm Promise

Retail users actively discussed the payout primarily on the Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) page.

One user said, “$DJT Trump buying votes for $5000. Beyond sickening.”

Another user said, “$DJT A conservative leader would want the debt paid down. Not trump, free money and add to the debt.”

Some chatter also emerged in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) ticker thread. One user said, “$SPY The $5 k proposal is the largest stimulus program I have heard of introduced when not in some sort of economic crises. And in an already high inflation economy. Doesn't seem to make sense other than a bribe.”

Another user said, “$SPY boomers call it a dividend, everyone else calls it debt.”

Meanwhile, among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) all edged higher at the time of writing.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was also up 0.05% amid ‘neutral’ sentiment.

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