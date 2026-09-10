Swarmer is planning to expand its defense technology footprint, and the stock has gained 13% year-to-date.

Swarmer, backed by Erik Prince, plans to buy Ratel Robotics for up to $224 million.

Ratel makes unmanned ground vehicles, while Swarmer develops AI software for coordinating drone swarms.

Swarmer posted 56% revenue growth to $216,413 in Q2 2026, but higher spending pushed operating expenses to $7.5 million.

Swarmer Inc. (SWMR) stock is drawing attention as the drone software provider is set to acquire Ukrainian defense technology company Ratel Robotics, strengthening its defense business as Ukraine’s crowded drone industry starts to consolidate.

Swarmer Expands Into Ground-Based Defense Tech

According to the Wall Street Journal report, the drone technology company backed by former Blackwater founder Erik Prince will purchase Ratel in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at up to $224 million.

Ratel develops unmanned ground vehicles, while Swarmer provides artificial-intelligence software designed to coordinate multiple drones. Swarmer also counts an investment vehicle linked to former Google CEO Eric Schmidt among its backers.

Swarmer stock edged 0.6% lower overnight, ahead of Thursday, and is on track for a weekly gain.

U.S. Investors Eye Ukraine’s Battlefield Technology

The transaction comes as American investors and defense companies increasingly target Ukraine’s combat-proven unmanned technology. The country has developed a large drone ecosystem during its war with Russia, but hundreds of businesses now compete for military demand, said the report.

Swarmer U.S. CEO Alex Fink said many Ukrainian businesses lack the infrastructure needed to expand internationally and therefore need partners that can provide funding and access to overseas markets.

Prince, who serves as Swarmer’s chairman, said the company intends to pursue additional acquisitions and partnerships involving defense and security technologies that have already demonstrated their value in combat.

Swarmer has been developing counter-drone systems, including swarming drone interceptors. Its recent partnership with Vectus Air Defense Systems, a new company led by Erik Prince will provide customized air-defense services to governments and critical infrastructure operators.

Swarmer Revenue Surges But Expenses Bite

The second quarter marked Swarmer’s first full quarter as a public company. Swarmer reported Q2 2026 revenue of $216,413, up 56%. Gross margin more than doubled to $183,597.

However, operating expenses surged to $7.5 million from $854,847, driven by higher investments in personnel, engineering, product development and public-company costs. Net loss widened to $7.3 million from $1.6 million.

SWMR Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ the previous day.

SWMR stock has gained over 13% year-to-date.

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