Stevens sold Nvidia shares between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4 at prices ranging from about $220 to $234, with total sales reaching $646.5 million.

Mark Stevens still owns a large Nvidia stake, with over 11.5 million shares directly and 15 million shares held through the Envy Trust.

Nvidia is paying more to secure AI chip testing capacity, squeezing supplies for other designers.

Nvidia continues expanding its AI footprint, with new Australian infrastructure partnerships targeting 2 gigawatts by 2027.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) stock slipped overnight as longtime director and major shareholder Mark Stevens sold roughly 2.87 million shares worth about $646.5 million. Meanwhile, Nvidia is paying more to secure probe card and test socket capacity, tightening supplies for R&D and engineering testing, including at wafer foundries.

Nvidia stock edged 0.4% lower overnight, ahead of Thursday. The stock has declined nearly 3% this week and is on track to reverse two weeks of gains.

Nvidia Director Mark Stevens Sells Shares

Stevens has sold millions of dollars worth of the chipmaker’s stock in a series of transactions disclosed in recent SEC filings.

Stevens sold Nvidia shares across Aug. 31 through Sept. 4, with individual transactions occurring at prices ranging from roughly $220 to $234 per share. The filings show sales totaling $646.5 million over the period.

On Sept. 3, Stevens disposed of more than 400,000 shares at prices around $228 to $230. The following day, he sold another roughly 622,000 shares, with reported prices reaching about $234.

Despite the sales, Stevens continues to hold a substantial Nvidia position. Following the reported transactions, his holdings included more than 11.5 million shares directly and another 15 million shares through the Envy Trust.

Nvidia Tightens Testing Supply

As AI chip demand is putting pressure on high-end testing capacity, a Digitimes report said Nvidia is paying more to secure probe cards and test sockets. The shortage is making it harder for TSMC and chip designers to get testing capacity for early-stage research and validation.

As AI chips and advanced packaging become more complex, testing firms are expanding beyond traditional analysis work into engineering substrates, sockets and other testing equipment.

Nvidia Brings DSX And Nemotron To Australia

Also, Nvidia said on Wednesday it is expanding AI infrastructure in Australia through partnerships with Firmus, Sharon AI, IREN, ResetData, Megaport, CDC, NEXTDC and AirTrunk. The companies aim to support up to 2 gigawatts of AI infrastructure by 2027, giving startups and researchers more access to high-performance computing.

The infrastructure will use Nvidia’s DSX platform, along with its accelerated computing, networking and software. The expanded capacity will also provide access to Nvidia’s Nemotron open models, helping Australian organizations develop local AI models.

NVDA Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ’bearish’ territory.

NVDA stock has gained nearly 20% year-to-date.

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