The task force will pursue faster approvals, more spaceports, priority launch corridors and improved airspace integration.

SpaceX is reportedly limiting Falcon 9 bookings beyond 2028 as it pivots toward Starship.

Rocket Lab’s Neutron could benefit from faster approvals and demand for alternatives to Falcon 9.

Greater launch capacity could help ASTS deploy BlueBirds and PL drive its imaging constellations.

Rocket Lab (RKLB), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), SpaceX (SPCX) and Planet Labs (PL) came into focus on Thursday after the Trump administration created a Transportation Department task force to accelerate commercial-space growth, with officials projecting 10,000 FAA-licensed launches and reentries annually by 2035.

On Wednesday, ASTS fell 6%, RKLB and SPCX each declined 4%, and PL dropped 3%.

Trump Task Force Targets Launch Bottlenecks

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the Space Policy Administration, Coordination, and Execution, or SPACE, Task Force on Wednesday. The body will coordinate policy across DOT and implement U.S. President Donald Trump’s National Space Transportation Policy. Led by Under Secretary Ryan McCormack, the task force includes the FAA and DOT offices responsible for legal affairs, research, transportation policy, freight and international aviation.

Its mandate covers faster regulation, more launch infrastructure, better airspace integration and a unified commercial-space strategy. “America had 217 of the 329 commercial space launches worldwide in 2025 and we expect that number to soar to 10,000 FAA-licensed launches and reentries yearly by 2035,” Duffy said. He added that America should lead the next era of space transportation, “not China.”

The task force will implement the space transportation policy issued last month, which targets more than 1,000 U.S. launches and reentries annually by 2030. Its directives include faster permitting and environmental reviews, additional spaceports, priority launch corridors, published federal-range schedules and better integration with air-traffic control.

SpaceX Pivot Raises Launch Risks

SpaceX is most directly exposed because Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy, Dragon and Starship operations require FAA approvals and airspace closures. The policy push comes as SpaceX reportedly turns away satellite operators seeking dedicated Falcon 9 launches beyond 2028. It has also stopped taking future rideshare reservations and reduced production of some expendable Falcon components as it pivots toward Starship.

Falcon 9 could continue serving NASA and the Pentagon, while the Space Force can place Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy orders through 2028 for missions extending into fiscal 2032. However, Starship remains nonoperational and has encountered repeated development setbacks.

If Starship is not ready for commercial service by the end of 2028 and SpaceX does not restore Falcon availability, satellite operators could face tighter access to orbit amid a global shortage of heavy-lift rockets.

Rocket Lab Could Fill Launch Gap

Rocket Lab could benefit from both faster approvals and demand for alternatives to Falcon 9. Its medium-lift Neutron rocket and Wallops Island pad require federal vehicle and site authorizations. Faster reviews, expanded infrastructure and predictable range access could help Neutron’s entry into service.

Electron is already licensed under the FAA’s Part 450 framework, although its primary launch site in New Zealand falls outside U.S. spaceport initiatives.

ASTS, PL Eye Greater Launch Supply

AST SpaceMobile and Planet Labs could benefit indirectly as launch customers. AST SpaceMobile needs frequent missions to deploy its BlueBird direct-to-device satellites and build continuous coverage. Meanwhile, Planet Labs relies on commercial launches to replenish its Earth-imaging constellations.

More launch capacity and predictable schedules could improve access and costs for both, especially if Falcon 9 availability tightens.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About Space Stocks?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS, RKLB and SPCX was ‘bearish,’ with ASTS and SPCX seeing ‘low’ message volume and RKLB recording ‘normal’ chatter. PL sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Over the past year, PL has surged 91%, ASTS has gained 69% and RKLB has risen 34%, while SPCX has declined 8%.

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