Shares of Alight, YY Group, and Triller Group saw double-digit percentage losses after announcing share consolidation, which will become effective later this month.

Alight’s 1-for-20 reverse stock split will be effective after market close on June 30.

YY Group Holding’s 1-for-30 reverse stock split comes just days after the company raised $20 million.

Triller Group, whose shares were suspended from trading for a few months, implemented a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

Shares of Alight (ALIT), YY Group (YYGH), and Triller Group (ILLR) tumbled to multi-month lows on Thursday as investors reacted negatively to the companies’ reverse stock split plans, moves aimed at boosting share prices and maintaining compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirements.

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While ALIT and ILLR stocks fell around 10% to two-month lows, YYGH shares crashed 43% to an all-time low. YYGH stock also clocked its sharpest single-day decline in nearly nine months.

ALIT’s Reverse Split To Be Effective On June 30

On Thursday, Alight announced that it will implement a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its common shares after market close on June 30. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on July 1.

The cloud-based business solutions provider said the move is designed to help maintain compliance with the NYSE’s minimum share price requirements and improve its eligibility for inclusion in major stock indexes such as the Russell 3000.

ALIT stock fell below the $1 threshold on May 29 and has not recovered since.

YYGH’s Consolidation Comes After $20M Fund Raise

YY Group Holding’s board approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its Class A ordinary shares, which will take effect on June 23, 2026. The move will reduce the number of outstanding shares from about 96 million to roughly 3.2 million. YYGH shares last traded above $1 on May 19.

The announcement comes shortly after the workforce management firm completed an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program, raising $20 million in gross proceeds. The company said it plans to use a portion of the proceeds to repay higher-cost short-term business loans and to allocate the remaining funds to its businesses, including a recently launched AI software initiative as well as robotics initiatives.

ILLR’s 1-for-10 Consolidation

Triller Group announced that it will implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common shares, effective June 23, 2026.

Triller has approximately 198.9 million shares outstanding, which will decrease to approximately 19.9 million after the consolidation.

Triller Group, which operates a social media-based live streaming platform, has faced a series of Nasdaq compliance challenges. Trading in the company’s shares was suspended between December 2025 and April 2026 due to delayed regulatory filings, but resumed after Triller filed its annual report and regained compliance with Nasdaq's periodic filing rules. However, Nasdaq later notified the company that it remained out of compliance with the exchange's $1 minimum bid price requirement.

How Did Traders React?

Retail sentiment for YYGH on Stocktwits was trending in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while sentiment for ALIT changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier. Sentiment surrounding ILLR shares changed to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier.

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