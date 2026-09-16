The U.S. Department of Justice has asked a federal judge to require state attorneys general and the Writers Guild of America to post a financial bond as they seek to block Paramount Skydance Corp.'s $110-billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

Justice Department officials filed court documents urging the court to require legal challengers to post financial security to cover potential delay expenses.

Paramount is seeking a bond of nearly $1.9 billion to hedge against late fees that could accrue as the lawsuit proceeds toward a scheduled March trial.

The DOJ intervention deepens a rift between state enforcers and federal authorities, with state leaders criticizing federal enforcement policy as inconsistent.

The U.S. Department of Justice threw its weight behind Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) in its legal battle over a proposed $110-billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD), urging a federal judge to require state challengers to post a bond to offset costs of trial delays.

In a court submission on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) told the court that states led by California, along with the Writers Guild of America, should not be exempt from financial bonding requirements typically applied to private parties.

"In particular, Congress provided for complementary antitrust enforcement by the federal government and private parties—but made clear that it was not a system of equals," federal attorneys stated in the filing.

While the DOJ took no stance on the exact size of the security, Paramount is pressing for nearly $1.9 billion.

PSKY stock gained about 1.7% on Tuesday, while WBD stock eased around 0.3%

A Fractured Regulatory Front

Federal regulators previously approved the studio merger after determining the combination would not impair market competition. However, a coalition of states and the Writers Guild brought separate legal actions to halt the transaction, stating that the union would harm film and television distribution while suppressing screenwriters' compensation.

State officials expressed frustration with the federal government's posture. Speaking on Tuesday at a Washington antitrust conference, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser criticized the Justice Department as an "inconsistent and unreliable enforcer of antitrust law," adding that states now face immense pressure to act quickly to keep companies from finalizing transactions immediately after clearing federal review.

Legal Hurdles Ahead

The bond demand faces an uphill battle in court. U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín denied a similar bond request in July, ruling that the states brought the case to serve public interests.

Opponents also argue Paramount waived its right to demand security after voluntarily agreeing not to finalize the acquisition until June 2027 to allow time for a judicial decision following the planned March trial.

Paramount has obtained antitrust approvals in nearly 70 jurisdictions worldwide. The pending state and union lawsuits remain the final regulatory obstacles to consolidating two of Hollywood's major studios, their vast cable networks, and their flagship streaming platforms, Paramount+ and HBO Max.

Background: Paramount-WBD Merger & Lawsuit

Paramount Skydance reached an agreement to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. for $110 billion after prevailing in a competitive bidding process against rival suitors, including Netflix Inc. The proposed transaction would unite two historic Hollywood studios and combine major streaming services (Paramount+ and HBO Max) alongside extensive broadcast and cable assets.

While the federal government and nearly 70 global jurisdictions cleared the deal without seeking structural remedies, a coalition of state attorneys general led by California, alongside the Writers Guild of America, filed antitrust lawsuits to halt the combination.

Plaintiffs contend the merger would severely concentrate power across media distribution channels and reduce competitive bidding for creative talent and screenwriting services. Paramount maintains that the lawsuit creates artificial delays that trigger steep daily late fees, driving its push for a $1.9 billion protective bond ahead of trial.

PSKY, WBD Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bearish’ on PSKY and WBD stock, with ‘low’ message volumes.

PSKY stock has lost 18.4% year-to-date, while WBD stock eased 2.6%.

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