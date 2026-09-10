Nvidia’s chief also expressed confidence in achieving 70% revenue growth next year.

Revenue growth outlook driven by persistent market demand for AI compute infrastructure.

CEO Jensen Huang spotlighted cybersecurity as AI’s next core application area, citing strategic alliances with firms like CrowdStrike, Cisco, and Palantir.

The technology giant is transitioning from individual GPU sales toward full-stack "AI factory" solutions.

Artificial intelligence compute demand continues to outpace supply, and cybersecurity is set to emerge as the technology's next significant growth vector, Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said Thursday.

Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, Huang reiterated his confidence in Nvidia’s aggressive growth trajectory, projecting a 70% year-over-year revenue surge for fiscal year 2027.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) stock added 0.6%, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) rose 1%, while Palantir (PLTR) and Nvidia (NVDA) stock eased 2% and 2.5%, respectively, on Thursday.

Cybersecurity As AI’s Next Pillar

Beyond conventional applications like large language models, data centers, and robotics, Huang identified cybersecurity as a critical area where AI will play a transformative role.

He noted that AI-driven automated programming accelerates both the discovery of software vulnerabilities and the speed at which fixes must be implemented. The rapid creation and modification of code create heightened demand for automated defense systems.

"Cybersecurity will likely be the next major use case of AI," Huang said during the event, as reported by Bloomberg, emphasizing Nvidia’s ongoing partnerships with security and analytics vendors including CrowdStrike (CRWD), Cisco Systems (CSCO), and Palantir Technologies (PLTR).

Huang Defends Strategic Deals

Nvidia faced questions regarding whether its continuous dealmaking creates market distortions or circular demand. The concerns follow the announcement of Nvidia’s $13 billion acquisition of startup Hugging Face Inc., a transaction designed to broaden the chipmaker's reach into wider software and model ecosystem segments.

Huang dismissed criticism that these transactions represent circular financing, pointing to the clear commercial demand behind his target investments.

"It's not circular because we put a little bit of money in and a lot of money comes back," Huang said. "People are starting to recognize that wherever I invest, it's not a bad place to invest because I'm an informed investor. I'm not taking any risks."

Nvidia Stock: Retail View

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NVDA stock has gained 16.3% year-to-date.

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