Dario Amodei and Salesforce Inc. CEO Marc Benioff said businesses are only beginning to harness the capabilities of artificial intelligence tools at the Dreamforce 2026 event.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei advocated for a controlled slowdown in AI model advancement to mitigate safety risks.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang argued that market dynamics and self-regulation are sufficient without new legislation.

Amodei estimated that businesses use only 5% to 10% of the true capability of current AI systems.

Leaders from Nvidia (NVDA) and Anthropic offered contrasting visions for artificial intelligence safety and deployment on Tuesday at Salesforce's (CRM) annual Dreamforce summit.

The keynotes revealed a prominent rift over whether developers should pause model acceleration to manage risks or rely on existing market mechanisms. However, the keynote also highlighted uneven AI deployment across corporates.

NVDA stock gained 0.7% on Tuesday and CRM stock slipped 1.4%.

Divergent Views On AI Safety

Speaking before an audience of 12,000 attendees at the Moscone Center, Anthropic PBC Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei reiterated his stance that the industry must temper the release velocity of next-generation systems.

His remarks follow a recent essay in which he outlined a three-part framework to moderate progress without surrendering commercial footing or national competitiveness. High-profile figures including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Google DeepMind Chair Demis Hassabis have publicly backed the proposition.

Conversely, Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang contested the idea that speed compromises safety. Huang told attendees that slowing down is a "false choice," maintaining that safety and development speed can coexist seamlessly. He argued that additional government frameworks or regulatory mandates are unnecessary, as commercial market forces will naturally incentivize responsible deployment.

Enterprise Adoption Lags Behind Potential

Beyond regulatory debates, executives addressed the gap between raw technological capability and actual enterprise integration. Amodei revealed that only 5% to 10% of existing AI capability is currently deployed across the global economy.

Salesforce Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff acknowledged widespread "unevenness" in how corporate clients implement these solutions. He stated that software providers must expand support to help organizations successfully transform their business workflows.

The conference underscored deep ongoing partnerships designed to bridge this implementation gap. Salesforce recently expanded its strategic ties with Anthropic to launch "Claudeforce," an integration that lets enterprise users pull corporate data directly into Anthropic's Claude assistant. Benioff noted that 7,000 Salesforce employees are already using the combined tools internally.

Simultaneously, Salesforce unveiled a new reasoning engine for its Agentforce platform built upon Nvidia's open-weight Nemotron models. Salesforce executives indicated that a potential moderation in raw model development could benefit software integrators, allowing the broader ecosystem time to build robust infrastructure around base capabilities.

NVDA, CRM Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ for NVDA and CRM stock, with ‘normal’ message volumes.

NVDA stock has gained 13% year-to-date, while CRM has lost about 3.4%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<