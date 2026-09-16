SXM-11 is now fully operational following successful in-orbit testing, with Intuitive Machines already working with SiriusXM on the next satellite in the series.

SXM-11 was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on June 28.

Intuitive Machines and SiriusXM have now built 13 spacecraft together over more than two decades.

SiriusXM said work is already underway on the next satellite in the series.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR), a space technology, infrastructure, and services company, has completed the handover of its SXM-11 satellite to SiriusXM following successful in-orbit testing. The geostationary communications satellite is now fully operational after being launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on June 28, 2026.

At the time of writing, LUNR shares were trading 0.22% higher in Tuesday’s after-hours session.

SXM-11 Enters Service

Intuitive Machines said in a post on X that SXM-11 is now in orbit and fully operational. Following its successful launch and in-orbit testing, the satellite is now in service for SiriusXM. The company added that the latest satellite marks another step in its more than 20-year partnership with SiriusXM, during which the two companies have built 13 spacecraft together.

SiriusXM is an audio entertainment company in North America that offers music, sports, news, talk, and other programming through its satellite and streaming services. The company has worked with Intuitive Machines for more than two decades to design and deliver multiple generations of high-powered satellites.

Next Satellite Already Underway?

Sean Gibbons, Chief Product and Technology Officer at SiriusXM, said, “For more than two decades, SiriusXM and the Intuitive Machines team have worked together to design and deliver multiple generations of high-powered satellites.”

Gibbons added that the latest satellite builds on the success of SXM-9 and SXM-10, while “work is already underway on the next satellite in the series.” He added that the partnership is strengthening the reach, reliability and resilience of SiriusXM’s next-generation satellite network.

13 Spacecraft Built Together

“SXM-11 marks another milestone in our longstanding partnership with SiriusXM. Over the course of our relationship, we have built 13 spacecraft together,” said Chris Johnson, President, Intuitive Machines Space Systems.

Johnson said the handover reflects the companies’ shared commitment to mission success and SiriusXM’s confidence in Intuitive Machines to deliver high-performance, reliable space systems.

LUNR Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for LUNR improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘low’ at the time of writing.

LUNR shares have lost 9% year-to-date.

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